Internet Reacts To Disney And 21st Century Fox Talks

The nerd world was thrown quite a curveball today, when it was announced that The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in talks to purchase most of 21st Century Fox.

The initial report from CNBC revealed that if the deal went through, Disney would have control of all of Fox’s assets, aside from news and sports. And while no deal has officially been made, the mere mention of it has taken plenty by surprise, regardless of what fandom they hail from.

For Marvel fans, the merger would possibly mean Marvel Studios having the rights back for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, characters that would completely change the storytelling scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for better or worse is currently up for debate). And for Star Wars fans, the partnership would have the home release rights for Star Wars: A New Hope back under the same roof.

As of now, it’s too early to tell if this merger will happen, or the wide array of effects it could have on the pop culture landscape. But that hasn’t stopped people from expressing a wide array of emotions about it on Twitter.

@LightsCameraPod

Imagine if Disney buys 21st Century Fox just before the #TheLastJedi releases and they sneak this gem in the open without telling anyone… pic.twitter.com/PxDkUeoU5c — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 6, 2017

@SageTerrence

“21st Century Fox has been holding talks to sell most of the company to Disney, sources say.” Phase 4 could be Fantastic y’all…. — Sage is All In #JL (@SageTerrence) November 6, 2017

@StarWarsPR

With #Disney reportedly “in talks” to buy 21st Century Fox, the house of mouse could soon become the ULTIMATE POWER in the movie universe… pic.twitter.com/k4QlF2TioX — Star Wars (@StarWarsPR) November 6, 2017

@TheFienPrint

There are too many monopolistic worries to a Disney/Fox deal for me to care which X-Men characters this would allow to finally hug. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) November 6, 2017

@ubeempress

What I want MCU to do w/ the Fox purchase: an all Xwomen team led by Storm



What we’ll probably get: 5 Netflix series about the white XMen — Clara Mae (@ubeempress) November 6, 2017

@MutantMadman

If all Marvel Fox properties go to Disney I honestly don’t care about hypothetical future movies. It’s what that would mean for X-Men (and Fantastic Four) in all other media that would be the big win here. — Brett X (@MutantMadman) November 6, 2017

@sapphicgeek

Person: Wouldn’t it be great if Disney bought DC? Then everything would be in one place!



Me: pic.twitter.com/JM4PYXreXG — ?Mary? (@sapphicgeek) November 6, 2017

@KenTremendous

If Disney buys Fox, this insane joke scenario improvised by @pattonoswalt could actually happen. https://t.co/qWpf3RRq1w — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 6, 2017

@DaveKingThing

hear me out

disney buys fox

alphabet buys viacom

apple buys alphabet

apple buys texas

disney buys apple

disney buys california

everyone dies — Dave King (@DaveKingThing) November 6, 2017

@slicedfriedgold