Movies

Internet Reacts To Disney And 21st Century Fox Talks

The nerd world was thrown quite a curveball today, when it was announced that The Walt Disney […]

By

The nerd world was thrown quite a curveball today, when it was announced that The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in talks to purchase most of 21st Century Fox.

The initial report from CNBC revealed that if the deal went through, Disney would have control of all of Fox’s assets, aside from news and sports. And while no deal has officially been made, the mere mention of it has taken plenty by surprise, regardless of what fandom they hail from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Marvel fans, the merger would possibly mean Marvel Studios having the rights back for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, characters that would completely change the storytelling scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for better or worse is currently up for debate). And for Star Wars fans, the partnership would have the home release rights for Star Wars: A New Hope back under the same roof.

As of now, it’s too early to tell if this merger will happen, or the wide array of effects it could have on the pop culture landscape. But that hasn’t stopped people from expressing a wide array of emotions about it on Twitter.

Click through to check out some of our favorite responses to the potential Disney/Fox deal.

@LightsCameraPod

@SageTerrence

@StarWarsPR

@TheFienPrint

@ubeempress

@MutantMadman

@sapphicgeek

@KenTremendous

@DaveKingThing

@slicedfriedgold

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts