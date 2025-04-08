7 Questions X-Men Movies Fans Still Want Answered

The X-Men franchise entertained audiences over two decades, before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its assets. The story of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) wanting to assemble a team of young people who could protect the planet from dangerous threats was very moving and engaging, but while the X-Men movies provided viewers with a good experience at the movie theater, there were plenty of questions left unanswered by those movies. It’s time to look at some of the moments from the X-Men franchise that left fans perplexed.

Here are 7 questions that X-Men movie fans still want answered.

How Did Wolverine End Up in Stryker’s Facility?

X-Men: Apocalypse allowed the team to fight against the villain portrayed by Oscar Isaac, and a confusing subplot involved the young heroes finding Wolverine in a remote facility controlled by William Stryker (Josh Helman). The movie never revealed how Hugh Jackman’s iconic character got to be trapped in such a horrible place – which is a question that needed answering. X-Men: Days of Future Past ended with a button scene revealing that Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) was impersonating the version of Stryker who recovered Logan from a river bed in the 1970s; how then did Logan end up becoming Stryker’s “Weapon X” by the 1980s? DofP went out of its way to suggest that Logan’s traditional fate was going to be avoided – so how did he end up in the same exact place?

Why Didn’t the X-Men Age in Thirty Years?

One of the most interesting aspects of the X-Men prequel movies came in the form of decades passing in between every installment. The time jumps allowed the creative team behind the franchise to have fun with the different settings, costume designs, and tone shifts with every subsequent installment; however, the main actors of the series always looked the same because X-Men movies came out every couple of years, not every decade. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Nicholas Hoult looked the same throughout the entire series; if they were giving significant time jumps to every sequel, more effort could have been made to show these iconic characters slowly turning into the heroes and villains seen in the first X-Men movie.

How Did Deadpool Fit in This Reality?

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) quickly became one of the most beloved characters in the entire X-Men franchise. The character loves to point out the fact that he knows he’s in a Marvel movie, and that he’s an unpredictable asset portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. But the Fox X-Men movies established a serious tone that allowed stories such as X-Men and X-Men: Days of Future Past to be told – so how does Deadpool fit in a serious narrative when he knows everything will be alright because a screenwriter will decide to save everyone at the end of the day? It was never possible for the franchise to insert Deadpool into a mainstream installment, but even if it had been, it still wouldn’t have been easy for the writers to marry the two very different kinds of films. After seeing how Deadpool & Wolverine treated the ending of Logan, some fans are happier for never having Deadpool wade into the same pool as the X-Men.

Why Were Professor X & Wolverine Alone in Logan?

Logan told a very emotional story in which Charles Xavier and Logan were completely alone, years after saving the world alongside the X-Men. The acclaimed standalone adventure (directed by James Mangold) explained that Xavier’s powers had turned him into an unreliable time bomb. But why didn’t anyone else take care of the team’s mentor? Sure, Xavier’s seizures were somewhat dangerous, but there wasn’t any other single surviving member of Xavier’s school who wanted to take care of the mutant in his old age? Logan implied that time and circumstances brought a dark end to the X-Men’s saga – but we never find out what it was, specifically, that happened.

Why Did Jean Grey Manifest a Phoenix in X-Men: Apocalypse?

The final battle in X-Men: Apocalypse allowed Jean Grey to maximize the extent of her powers. When the young mutant was focused on bringing Apocalypse down, her full powers manifested in the form of a mighty phoenix. That was entertaining for the audience because viewers know the comic book history that inspired the Easter egg. The Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the most popular X-Men storylines in the comics, and X-Men: The Last Stand had already tackled the subject at that point. So what did it mean for Jean to manifest the Phoenix in X-Men: Apocalypse? She hadn’t gone to space yet (that happens in Dark Phoenix), so why was that imagery included in Apocalypse if it meant nothing significant?

Time Travel Mechanics

X-Men: Days of Future Past allowed the franchise to get rid of some loose ends while giving writers the chance to use characters who had been killed off in previous installments – but the mechanics of how that worked left much to be desired. Wolverine saved the day with the young X-Men cast, before coming back to the present and finding out that the timeline of the original trilogy of X-Men films had been saved because of his efforts. But why were so many changes implemented in this timeline? Were audiences now to believe that every previous X-Men movie hadn’t happened? Why was the major status quo change never brought up again in a profound way? You can believe that version of the X-Men lived on happy ever after following DofP… at least until they got to that bleak future we saw in Logan. But we’ll never know for sure.

Mister Sinister & the Future of Wolverine

The conclusion of X-Men: Apocalypse made very clear how 20th Century Fox intended Mister Sinister to become a major villain moving forward. But with the studio producing Dark Phoenix, and Disney taking over the franchise shortly thereafter, Mister Sinister was never allowed to shine as an antagonist. This will never be answered now that the characters will be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What was Fox’s original plan? What did Mister Sinister want to do with Wolverine’s blood in his possession?

As these mysteries remain unresolved, fans have to look forward to the future, with several X-Men characters appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.