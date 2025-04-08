The 10 Best MCU Sequel Movies, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced a number of great original movies that are great, but some of the follow-ups are even better. Originally headlined by the likes of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, the comic book franchise has delved into numerous heroes’ storylines through multiple installments while maintaining a strong overarching narrative. From 2012’s The Avengers to 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy to 2018’s Black Panther, the MCU’s best original films paved the way for compelling sequels that have enhanced various corners of the franchise, as well as the interconnected universe as a whole. Boasting fantastic acting performances, gripping storylines, and iconic moments, the MCU’s greatest sequel movies are beloved by fans for good reason. As of now, 22 of the MCU’s 35 movies are sequels, and 10 of them stand out clearly as the best titles.

Ranked from worst to best, the following 10 MCU sequels stand as the franchise’s greatest follow-up films.

10) Thor: Ragnarok

2017’s Thor: Ragnarok released as the MCU’s third movie fixating on Hemsworth’s God of Thunder, following 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. With director Taika Waititi taking the helm for the first time, Thor: Ragnarok brings a fresh sense of humor to Thor’s story as he strives to escape the foreign planet of Sakaar and save Asgard from its inevitable destruction. The returns of Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki bring new life to this sector of the MCU, while the introductions of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Cate Blanchett’s Hela elevate Thor: Ragnarok to standout status. The movie remains the MCU’s best Thor installment thanks to its amusing script and fun character dynamics.

9) The Marvels

2023’s The Marvels didn’t achieve the box office success of its predecessor, 2019’s Captain Marvel, but the film offers a riveting continuation to the arc of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. Centering on a team of heroes consisting of Carol/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau/Photon, director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels builds a highly enjoyable cohesion between its main characters, as Carol and Monica’s history and Kamala’s longstanding admiration of Carol blend well with the movie’s comedic elements. The team’s ability to switch places when activating their powers serves as a unique deviation from the typical qualities Marvel superheroes, and it generates some of the MCU’s most entertaining fight sequences. The Marvels remains an underrated MCU movie, and it ranks among the 10 best sequels in the franchise.

8) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home put an exclamation mark on the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, which also includes 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. When Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange botches a spell to make the world forget that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is Spider-Man, universes cross, and a host of non-MCU Spider-Man villains show up and start wreaking havoc in the the MCU’s Earth-616. In addition to the thrilling revivals of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octavius, and more, the surprising returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man make No Way Home an iconic superhero movie. Although No Way Home‘s once-in-a-generation convergence of characters results from questionable plot threads, the film doesn’t let fan service get in the way of doing these beloved heroes and villains justice. The collaboration of the trio of Spider-Men as they take on their foes in No Way Home‘s final battle remains one of the MCU’s most memorable scenes, and the film is easily the franchise’s greatest Spider-Man project.

7) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 satisfyingly concludes the titular team’s saga in the MCU. Focusing on the backstory of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket as his fellow Guardians race to save him from Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary, the film poignantly illustrates the bond formed between Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star Lord, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Karen Gillan’s Nebuba, and the others. Containing the quintessential heart and humor of filmmaker James Gunn’s previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the final entry’s engaging narrative and uplifting conclusion cement it as one of the MCU’s best sequels.

6) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A deeply divisive movie, 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness followed 2016’s Doctor Strange. Directed by Sam Raimi in his MCU debut, the film relies on mesmerizing horror elements to convey its twisted, multidimensional story. Multiverse of Madness follows Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange as he faces alternate versions of himself and contends with his failed relationship with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). At the same time, he strives to protect the multiverse-traveling America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who uses the Darkhold to track down her lost children in another reality. Olsen’s performance is easily the highlight of Multiverse of Madness, as she delivers a layered portrayal of the Scarlet Witch’s Darkhold-induced wickedness meshed with Wanda Maximoff’s humanity and grief from her traumatic past. Raimi’s stylish, horror-tinged direction is the cherry on top, and Multiverse of Madness remains an enthralling viewing experience.

5) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Several of the MCU’s most exhilarating action sequences can be found in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Following 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Joe and Anthony Russo’s first MCU film sees Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America team-up with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson to stop S.H.I.E.L.D’s sinister underlying mission and rescue Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) from being brainwashed as the Winter Soldier. Steve’s elevator fight scene and the highway battle involving all of the film’s major characters are still top-tier combat sequences, and The Winter Soldier‘s gripping story never loses momentum. Aided by a splendid supporting cast, the movie seamlessly ranks among the five best MCU sequels.

4) Avengers: Endgame

A wonderful conclusion to the MCU’s Infinity Saga, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is hard to forget. In the movie, the remaining Avengers embark on an impossible time-traveling heist to bring back the victims of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap, and the story is heart-pounding, emotional, and triumphant from start to finish. It’s impossible to recall a time in the MCU as exciting as the release of Avengers: Endgame, but even long after the hype has subsided, the film remains an excellent follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War. Despite some blunders, such as the underuse of Captain Marvel and the shaky handling of Black Widow’s death, Endgame stacks up to the best MCU sequel films.

3) Captain America: Civil War

2016’s Captain America: Civil War feels more like Avengers 2.5 than a true solo film, but that’s what makes it so enjoyable. Featuring an extensive lineup of heroes in support of Steve Rogers, from Tony Stark/Iron Man to Wanda Maximoff. When the Avengers split into two sides following the disastrous Battle of Sokovia, the team members face off against one another, as Civil War thoroughly illustrates their warring ideologies. Spearheaded by breathtaking battle scenes and some of the best character work the MCU has ever seen, Civil War remains a near-perfect superhero movie, which places it in the top-3 greatest MCU sequel movies.

2) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Living up to Black Panther‘s distinguished legacy appeared an impossible feat in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, but Ryan Coogler’s 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, pulled it off. The film details Wakanda’s efforts to protect itself amid the emerging threat of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the underwater civilization known as Talokan. Wakanda still grieves the loss of its king and protector, T’Challa (Boseman), but his younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) spectacularly succeeds him as the Black Panther. Devastating, action-packed, and full of heart, Wakanda Forever expertly develops its returning characters while introducing compelling new personalities like Namor and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Moreover, superb acting performances from Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and Danai Gurira as Okoye take the film to another level. Unquestionably among the MCU’s most excellent movies of the last five years, Wakanda Forever is almost unrivaled when compared to other sequels.

1) Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame may contain more iconic MCU moments, but 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War is practically devoid of flaws. The movie chronicles the Avengers’ first showdown with Thanos, and its electric pace keeps viewers glued to the screen. Infinity War‘s nonstop action concludes on a harrowing note when Thanos snaps half of the universe out of existence, and all MCU fans remember how they felt watching the movie’s ending for the first time. Bolstered by a massive cast of heroes, Infinity War truly feels like the momentous occasion it was designed to be, as the Russo brothers created a masterpiece with their third MCU project. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes endured defeat in Avengers: Infinity War, but the movie reigns supreme in the realm of MCU sequels.

The MCU returns to theaters with Thunderbolts*, which opens on May 2nd. Meanwhile, new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again release weekly on Tuesdays on Disney+.