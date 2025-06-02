The Best Found Footage Movie of All Time Finds New Streaming Home

The found footage genre hasn’t had the best track record over the years, without only a few of the realistic-looking movies actually breaking through and becoming part of the pop culture zeitgeist. The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity are probably the first two that come to mind, but an even better movie than those breakout hits took found footage unto uncharted territory back in 2008.

Matt Reeves’ Cloverfield was a sensation when it hit theaters 17 years ago, taking the found footage concept and using it to portray a monster invasion in New York City. The franchise-launching movie has stood the test of time and remains a favorite amongst fans — and now it’s back on Paramount+.

On Sunday, June 1st, Paramount+ added a slew of films to its streaming roster and Cloverfield was among them. The enormous found footage thriller — which helped make Matt Reeves a household name — provides a great boost to the Paramount streaming lineup, giving horror fans a must-see title to add to their watch lists.

