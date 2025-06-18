28 Years Later Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets Record

28 Years Later has set a new Rotten Tomatoes record. 28 Days Later is a seminal film for the horror and zombie genre, largely credited for taking the zombie genre to the next step. After decades of zombie media depicting them as slow and somewhat dumb hordes that feed on brains, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland came up with an idea that would make them more modern, more scary, and more intense. They moved faster and were more feral, something that a lot of other zombie movies, games, and shows would take inspiration from going forward. Not only that, but it shined a light on young talent like Cillian Murphy, had a unique style, and more.

A sequel was released about five years later and plans for a third film were revealed in the years after. However, this threequel has been gestating for nearly two decades. There were a lot of talks of it possibly happening, but it would always stall out. However, a few years ago, Boyle and Garland developed an idea for not just a third movie, but a whole new trilogy of 28 Days Later sequels. They’ve wasted no time getting going either as the sequel is already finished filming and due out in January, but a third movie will hinge on how the first two perform.

28 Years Later Is Danny Boyle’s Highest Rated Film

With that said, 28 Years Later is getting glowing reviews with many praising it for not only being terrifying, but also pretty emotional and thoughtful. The new horror blockbuster has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95% across 77 reviews. These reviews for 28 Years Later break a record as it sets a new career high for Danny Boyle who has released some massive movies, including Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire. His second highest-rated movie is the James Franco movie 127 Hours which is a true story about a mountaineer who gets his arm pinned between a rock and a wall for five days. It sits at 93% on the site. His third highest is Slumdog Millionaire at 91% followed by Trainspotting at 90%.

Of course, it’s early days so the reception to 28 Years Later could rise or fall in the coming weeks. However, one thing is clear and it’s that 28 Years Later is a critical hit as one of the highest rated blockbusters of the year so far. Even if the score tumbles a bit, it will still likely sit in Boyle’s top 5 or even top 3 highest-rated movies of all-time.

ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry gave 28 Years Later a 4 out of 5 in his review, citing it as something that feels fresh despite the onslaught of zombie content in the last 20 years, but notes that its sequels need to stick the landing to feel whole.

“Horror scholars can give a lot of credit to 28 Days Later for revitalizing the zombie subgenre when it first premiered, and in the two decades since then, we’ve seen a lot of ideas thrown at it on film, television, and in games,” reads the review. “That’s what makes 28 Years Later so satisfying; despite being on the opposite side of that surge in undead media, it has still found a way to make itself stand out. 28 Years Later is not only a wholly captivating blockbuster, but one with layers that will keep us talking until the second movie comes out, which is the only trouble. On its own, 28 Years Later needs what will follow it to feel whole, even if what we’ve been given already is still entertaining as hell.

28 Years Later hits theaters this Friday.