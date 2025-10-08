3 Years Later, Predator’s Best Movie Is Finally Coming to Theaters

The original Predator is one of the landmark genre films of the 1980s; its unique blend of sci-fi action and horror continues to thrill audiences to this day. Predator was successful enough to spawn a whole franchise, but for a while, no follow-up could come close to matching the greatness of the first film. That changed in 2022, when Prey launched on Hulu. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Prey kick-started a Predator renaissance in pop culture, as critics praised star Amber Midthunder’s performance and the film’s standout action sequences. While Prey was a huge hit on streaming, many fans bemoaned that they didn’t have a chance to see the movie on the big screen. Fortunately, that is set to change in the near future.

To coincide with the release of Predator: Badlands this fall, 20th Century Studios is organizing a special Prey/Predator: Badlands double feature at AMC Theatres locations. According to Bloody Disgusting, the event takes place one night only on Wednesday, November 5th, meaning fans will be able to see Badlands a little early. As of this writing, the landing page for the double feature on AMC’s website is unavailable, so those interested in attending should keep checking for ticket information.

Will Predator Be Successful in Its Return to Theaters?

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Tickets for the Predator double feature will likely be in demand considering how well received Prey was. The film is arguably the franchise’s best entry, as it served as a back to basics installment following the failure of The Predator while also putting its own spin on things to keep the series fresh. Many Predator fans were probably planning on rewatching Prey ahead of the release of Badlands, so AMC’s double feature could emerge as the preferred viewing experience since people will finally have an opportunity to see Prey on a big screen.

That said, it will still be interesting to see how Predator fares in its return to theaters. The franchise’s last two films, Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, were released straight to Hulu. Both drew high viewership totals, but these days, it can be easier for certain titles to become hits on streaming than at the multiplex. The convenience of being able to watch something from the comfort of home is more appealing for some than making a trip to the theater. An argument can be made that streaming was a benefit for the Predator franchise in the early days of the franchise’s resurgence; Prey didn’t have to worry about being overshadowed at the box office. It could just make a splash on Hulu.

Whether or not the Predator double feature (and by extension, Badlands‘ solo release) is a success could come down to word of mouth, and there’s been a fascinating wrinkle that could impact that front. The Predator: Badlands producers are hoping to secure a PG-13 rating, a stark contrast from the R ratings the franchise’s previous installments received. There are logical explanations for why a PG-13 rating can happen (Badlands has no human characters, which means no human blood and guts spraying all over the screen), but fans are uncertain about this development. Depending on how things play out, seeing Prey and Badlands back to back could leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. If Badlands is perceived to be watered down in any way, that could affect reception.

Until early reactions to Predator: Badlands come in, however, fans should look at the double feature event as a celebration of the franchise’s new era. With its Weyland-Yutani connections, Badlands is hoping to be a starting point for bigger and better things, and Trachtenberg has other ideas he’d like to make if the film is a success. By attending the double feature, fans can show their appreciation for Prey, which got the franchise back on track, before seeing what excitement Trachtenberg has in store for Badlands.

