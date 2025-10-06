New Predator: Badlands Trailer Reveals the Monster Even Predators Are Afraid Of (And Hides a Key Detail)

The Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Studios have released the final trailer for the upcoming Predator: Badlands. Hailing from Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers director Dan Trachtenberg, the new film arrives in one month and marks the first time that the franchise has appeared on the big screen in over eight years since Shane Black’s The Predator was released to a tepid response and poor box office. The good news for Predator: Badlands, though, is that the series has never been more well-received, with Trachtenberg’s two previous movies in the series earning rave reviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the upcoming film, Trachtenberg and his team have zigged when everyone thought they would zag. Following up 2022’s Prey has been something Predator fans have eagerly hoped for, but Predator: Badlands is moving in a totally different direction. That said, if this summer’s animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers taught us anything, it’s that all of these movies are far more connected than we really know, and anyone (anyone!) could show up. Predator: Badlands will slice its way into theaters on November 7th. Check out the trailer in the player below.

Predator: Badlands Promises Something Different From Any Film in the Franchise

Play video

As previously revealed, Predator: Badlands doesn’t put a gruff marine or a tired cop at the center; instead, it follows a young Predator as its lead character. This predator, Dek, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is forced to prove himself on a planet where everything around him is trying to kill him. In short, the kind of place that a Predator should thrive and welcome. One thing that’s clear about Dek, though, he’s not as well-equipped to handle this environment as your standard Predator, especially the giant beast found in the trailer that appears to be the main target of his hunt.

The first 15 minutes of Predator: Badlands was screened at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, revealing even more about the larger set-up for the film, including a major detail that the trailer is hiding. In the footage that we saw over the summer, not only did we learn the how and why of Dek’s trip to this dangerous planet (he’s the runt of the clan and has chosen a dangerous planet and a dangerous target alien that even his chieftain father fears), but a key detail about how the movie itself was presented. Rather than translating the Predator language into English for audiences to hear, Predator: Badlands utilizes the language of the creatures and subtitles them. The new trailer for the movie does show this in a few instances, as Predators are subtitled speaking with each other, but instead puts most of its focus on Elle Fanning’s Weyland-Yutani synth character, who speaks in English.

It’s hard to say how fans may react to realizing that a good amount of Predator: Badlands is subtitled under alien grunts and clicks, but the trailer itself only shows it sparingly. In truth, what seems like non-stop action for most of the movie’s run time, and plenty of connectivity to the Alien franchise, may very well make hardcore fans more excited that the Predators aren’t directly translated for the audience. Time will tell how others respond, but the franchise has never been in better hands, so a big swing by Trachternberg for the film is something worth admiring.