Here’s How to Get Three Must-Have 4K UHD Movies for $50 or Less

Before you start picking up 4K Blu-rays for Christmas this year, you should know that Amazon has a […]

By

Before you start picking up 4K Blu-rays for Christmas this year, you should know that Amazon has a rolling promotion that offers any three featured 4K Ultra HD titles for $49.99 or less. All you need to do is add them to your cart and the discount will automatically be added at checkout. The titles change regularly, but it’s usually loaded with must-haves. The current collection of movies is one of the best that we’ve seen thus far.

There are 170 titles in all, and you can shop them right here, but some of the biggest no-brainer choices on the list right now include the following:

The Matrix
Terminator 2
It
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Mad Max: Fury Road
Inception
Wonder Woman
The Cabin in the Woods
John Wick
Furious 7

There are even some titles for fans of the DC Animated Universe:

Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay
Batman and Harley Quinn
Gotham by Gaslight
Batman: Assault on Arkham

This list barely scratches the surface of the awesome titles that are available, so head on over to Amazon to check out the entire collection. If you don’t see anything you’re interested in, keep tabs on that link. As noted previously, new titles will be added on a fairly regular basis.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

