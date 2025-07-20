Kevin Feige Confirms How Many More Phases Marvel Has Planned for the MCU

Marvel has a ton of movies already mapped out, stretching into the next decade, according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been carefully divided into sagas and phases, all of which cleanly communicate what the larger storyline is being told in each film. The first saga was the Infinity Saga, which chronicled the beginning of the MCU as all of the heroes and stories began to overlap with powerful objects known as the Infinity Stones. As we all know, this all concluded with the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, bringing a definitive end to Thanos and his pursuit of the all powerful stones.

The Infinity Saga was comprised of three phases, each one typically culminating in a big Avengers film. Now, we’re in the Multiverse Saga and Marvel’s Phase 5 just came to a close with the recent release of Ironheart. Phase 6 will begin with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a film that will lead directly into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. It’s expected to be the last phase for the Multiverse Saga as the MCU builds towards Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but after that, everything remains a bit of a mystery. Kevin Feige has suggested there will be a bit of an MCU “reset”, but won’t firmly label it a reboot, but it does seem to be the closest thing we’ll get to such a concept within the MCU.

Marvel Is Already Planning Its Next Three Phases

With that said, Marvel already knows where it’s going next. In an interview with ComicBook, Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel Studios is in the process of mapping out the next three phases of the MCU, which will comprise the next sage. Feige isn’t revealing what exactly that saga will entail, but it will no doubt be something grand.

“I mean, we’re working on the next… A saga’s three phases, so we’re working on the next three right now,” said Feige. “But really, the first one of the next saga is directly impacted by what we’re doing right now with these movies and Secret Wars.”

Separately, Feige told Deadline that Marvel Studios has mapped out movies all the way to 2032 as part of a seven-year plan. Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to release in late 2027, so that would likely mean that the bulk or maybe even the entirety of phase 7 is already on the board in some fashion, likely including things like the next X-Men movie. With that said, ComicBook asked Feige about if there are any plans to provide payoff for characters and story threads that were introduced in Multiverse Saga post-credits scenes, such as Hercules and Harry Styles’ Eros.

“There are plans for some and there are opportunities for all,” said Feige. “It’s about finding what the right… what the right moment is. Some maybe we’ll never see again. Some maybe we’ll see soon. Some maybe it’ll be like Tim Blake Nelson, you know, 17 years in between. Who knows? What I love about it is it’s as much about the actors as it is about the characters. It’s as much about our enthusiasm, excitement to work with those actors, which is how almost all those came about, but to see where they go. But we will not alter a storyline just to include them simply because they have been seen in the past.”

Feige has also indicated that Marvel plans to eventually recast key characters like Iron Man, allowing them to tell new stories with these fabled heroes. It’s unclear if that could happen in the next saga or if we are still many, many years away from seeing that happen. Either way, Marvel is committed to at least another decade’s worth of films at the moment.

What do you want to see Marvel tackle in the next saga?