6 Years After The Terminator Franchise Died, Linda Hamilton’s 2025 Sci-Fi Movie Return Hits Streaming

Few people can claim to be even half as badass as Linda Hamilton. From Terminator to Children of the Corn and Dante’s Peak, and all the way to Stranger Things, few actors have action and sci-fi careers as varied and colorful. She took time away from acting, both on the big screen and the small screen, but now her little-known return to the screen has finally hit streaming—and is available to watch on Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Osiris dropped in earlier this year, and the ratings and reviews are mid at best (literally, it sits at a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes). But honestly, it’s a fun time—a classic action flick that brings back the best and worst of the cheesy heights of the genre in the 80s. The plot centers around an elite team of Special Forces soldiers who are abducted during a tense, nighttime operation. They wake up only to find themselves on board a mysterious spacecraft and at the mercy of a relentless alien race that wants nothing more than to turn them into prey. Finding a group of other survivors, they have to work together to ensure they avoid extermination and survive long enough to get home. We told you it was cheesy—but in the best way.

It’s A Perfectly Tropey Action Movie

Play video

The cast is pretty stacked, featuring names like Linda Hamilton (obviously), Michael Irby, Max Martini, and LaMonica Garrett. Seemingly Frankensteined together from pieces of other movies like Alien and Predator, Osiris is like a space-set first-person shooter video game come to life. Critic Brent McKnight says, “Fun, pulpy B-movie science fiction, complete with largely practical alien suits and nods to all manner of classics. And, of course, the action from director William Kaufman is tight, badass, and plentiful.” But we think that Sarah Vincent puts it best: “After the hour mark, Osiris gets interesting because the story gives these men more of a mission than survival and introduces the only reason that you wanted to see this movie: Linda f**king Hamilton!”

Sometimes you just need a corny, good time. And Osiris delivers on that, bringing all the tropes we love about 80s action flicks like the original Predator into 2025. The direction and cinematography are nothing short of stylish, which takes it to the next level. It’s nothing to write home about, but it’s definitely worth streaming to kill a bit of time.

Did you like Osiris? Tell in the comments before you head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other movie fans are saying.