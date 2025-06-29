Resident Alien Star Linda Hamilton Hopes Series “Goes on Forever”

Linda Hamilton is in no hurry to leave Resident Alien behind. In an interview with ComicBook to promote the show’s fourth season, Hamilton said that she is loving the show’s longevity — especially knowing that her role as General Macalester was supposed to be short-lived. She said that she and her colleagues feel like they’re just finding their niche, and as far as she can tell, the audience feels the same way. Resident Alien is currently airing on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy and USA Network, and Hamilton said that she hopes it continues to do so “forever.”

We asked Hamilton how it felt to help develop a character like Macalester, who was originally meant to leave the series pretty early, into a fan favorite. She responded, “Thrilling, really. I’ve never done a show for four years, for one. And to be able to grow the characters and sort of implement anything that they throw my way in terms of, you know, what they’re building for that character has just been a delight, a complete delight for me. And I didn’t know that they were planning to kill me off, that’s not exactly how they hired me saying, ‘Hey, one season, then you’re out.’”

“But I want this show to go forever,” Hamilton continued. “I really do. I just feel like we’re just finding our feet. I mean, it’s been so great, but in terms of audience, we’ve just sort of landed in a place where people are really, you know, enjoying what we’ve set out for them.”

Hamilton is echoing the sentiments of many people in Hollywood, and TV fans as well. Many people miss the days when TV shows had time to find their audience and discover their own unique hook, mourning those that have been canceled quickly in the era of streaming. Thankfully, Resident Alien has held on for the last four years, airing primarily on cable and then streaming on Peacock.

The series stars Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial living on earth disguised as the human doctor Harry Vanderspeigle. Although sent to earth to wipe out humanity, he quickly develops compassion for earthlings and does his best to help them survive other alien threats. However, his own secretive life is dangerous as well, especially as some humans can mysteriously see through his diguise.

Hamilton plays a U.S. general working with a personal vendetta regarding extraterrestrials. She works for a mysterious organization dedicated to protecting earth from alien threats, and she personally has spent her life seeking irrefutable proof that they are real. Hamilton was a recurring cast member for the first three seasons, and is a guest star in Season 4.

New episodes of Resident Alien air on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy and USA Network. Previous episodes are streaming now on Peacock.