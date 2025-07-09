7 Great Sci-fi Movies You Can’t Stream Anywhere

We’ve become increasingly reliant on streaming platforms for access to our favorite content in the years since the video store went the way of the buffalo. While it’s incredibly convenient to be able to access an abundance of content from the comfort of the couch, convenience usually comes at a cost. In this case, the cost comes in the form of reliability. Streaming is unpredictable, when something new goes up, something typically comes down in its place. That means that consistent access to content is rarely guaranteed, leaving us at the mercy of the streaming platforms to which we subscribe. Perhaps that’s why some movie lovers are so vocal about the importance of physical media.

At any rate, we’re sounding the alarm about seven standout sci-fi films that you cannot stream from any of the usual suspects. If you want to watch these features you’ll have to pony up the dough to rent or purchase a copy.

1) Ex Machina

It’s a real shame that Ex Machina isn’t streaming anywhere; this admonition about the dangers of artificial intelligence seems especially relevant in a time where machines are stepping in for humans in a variety of scary and surprising ways. The film touches on themes of unchecked power and the moral ramifications of AI. Not to mention, Ex Machina is a thrilling and unpredictable effort that will keep you on your toes until the very end.

28 Years Later scribe Alex Garland wrote and directed this prescient effort that follows a computer programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) invited by an eccentric CEO (Oscar Isaac) to test a robotic creation (Alicia Vikander) that possesses sentient characteristics.

2) The Thing

John Carpenter is considered a master of horror for good reason. He knows how to craft a pitch-perfect scare and he is no slouch when it comes to building tension. In the case of The Thing, he also demonstrates a keen understanding of exactly how to remake an existing IP without retreading familiar ground or alienating viewers by veering too far from the source material. This 1982 flick, which is a loose reimagining of The Thing From Another World, is intense, atmospheric, self-contained, and filled to the brim with icky practical effects. It’s a real shame that you can’t find this iconic effort streaming anywhere.

This thrilling effort follows a group of scientists at an arctic research facility plagued by an otherworldly creature capable of assimilating and subsequently impersonating other beings.

3) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Few could have predicted that the filmmaking collective known as Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) would go on to sweep the Oscars after arriving on the scene with their absurdist comedy Swiss Army Man in 2016. Yet, they did exactly that with the release of their second feature film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The flick struck an emotional chord with its depictions of the universal quest for acceptance and messaging about the untapped potential we all have within us.

The film harnesses the aforementioned themes through the perspective of lead character Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) as she uses a series of newfound abilities to travel between universes in an attempt to save the world from dark forces.

If you’re taken with this film’s impressive emotional core, grandiose effects sequences, and Oscar-winning performances, you may want to go ahead and buy a copy seeing as it is sadly not available to stream.

4) Cloverfield

Cloverfield is something of a rarity, a giant monster movie presented in the found footage filmmaking style. The two seemingly opposed genres work surprisingly well together, immersing the viewer in the picture thanks to the first-person camerawork. Not to mention, the core characters, although not always relatable, are still grounded protagonists hurled into an extraordinary situation. That distinction furthers the immersive nature of the proceedings, making the characters feel not entirely dissimilar from you or I.

As you may remember, Cloverfield follows a group of young New Yorkers as a carefree evening turns into a full-fledged nightmare when a giant monster arrives on the scene.

5) 12 Monkeys

This celebrated ‘90s sci-fi classic is conspicuously absent from streaming, which is a real shame, seeing as the flick is unpredictable, visually striking, and features a dynamite cast of characters. Not to mention, the narrative hits the ground running, unfolding at a breakneck pace as it eventually builds toward an epic and unpredictable conclusion.

The film follows James Cole (Bruce Willis) as he time travels from the 2030s back to the 1990s with designs on stopping a deadly plague on the cusp of eradicating humanity in the future timeline. Along the way, he encounters an enigmatic mental patient called Jeffrey Goines. As fans of the film likely know, Goines is played by Brad Pitt in what many consider one of the best performances of the beloved actor’s career.

6) Heavy Metal

This animated sci-fi anthology effort captivated a generation of viewers who saw it at a tender age via home video. The glorious rotoscoping animation brings the action to life in a realistic and immersive fashion. Also worthy of note is the film’s unforgettable talent roster. The characters are brought to life by a talented stable of voice actors, including familiar names like John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Harold Ramis. And that’s to say nothing of the soundtrack. The flick features a dynamite collection of iconic songs from the likes of Blue Oyster Cult, Black Sabbath, and many more!

The film tells a collection of stories, each of which features the Loc-Nar, a glowing green orb of unknown, but decidedly evil, origin. Though you cannot stream this iconic effort, anyone who enjoys adult animation and rock music is likely to find plenty to enjoy within.

7) Gravity

We are pleased to present yet another Oscar-winning sci-film film absent from streaming, this time with the Sandra Bullock-fronted effort Gravity. The celebrated actor stars alongside George Clooney as a rookie astronaut on her first space mission. When their craft is unexpectedly hit by debris, the future becomes uncertain, leaving the pair floating in outer space without a lifeline.

The film was universally celebrated upon release in 2013 and subsequently cleaned up at the Academy Awards, taking home seven statuettes. Critics praised the striking visuals, immersive set pieces, and arresting performances from both leads.

