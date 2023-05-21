Everything Everywhere All At Once Star Michelle Yeoh Says There is No Sequel

Last year, Swiss Army Man directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert released their newest film, which ended up being one of the biggest movies of the year. Not only was Everything Everywhere All at Once a huge success for A24, but it earned 11 Academy Award nominations with seven wins, including Best Picture and Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh). The film was an action-packed multiverse story about mothers and daughters, and some have wondered if it would be getting a follow-up. However, you should not expect the Daniels to make a sequel any time soon. In fact, Yeoh recently took part in the Kering Women in Motion talks (via Variety) at Cannes and explained why there wouldn't be a follow-up to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing," Yeoh said. "It's the studios thinking that's their comfort zone: these movies, the budgets get bigger and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better – but the truth of the matter is it's not. It's really storytelling. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, even though we traveled the multi-verses, the main theme was love."

"There's no sequel," Yeoh added during her talk with Variety at Cannes. "We would just be doing the same thing."

"The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people," Yeoh continued, referencing the movie's Oscar wins, including her own, which made her the first Asian actor to win Best Actress and only the second woman of color after Halle Berry. "The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It's been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it's not shutting behind me... When there's so few roles in the past it's so competitive. If you get the job, I don't get the job. But now we have to change the mindset. If I'm successful, you can be successful."

What Academy Awards Did Everything Everywhere All At Once Win?

In addition to Best Picture and Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All At Once won the Oscars for Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Editing (Paul Rogers).

