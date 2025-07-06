Wicked Officially Leaving Peacock (Just 4 Months After it Started Streaming)

Peacock subscribers are about to experience a really frustrating loss in just a couple of weeks. The service gets the exclusive streaming rights to all Universal theatrical releases after their initial big screen windows, but those first runs on Peacock don’t always last as long as you’d expect. In a couple of weeks, that first-run window for Universal’s mega hit Wicked is set to come to an end, just about four months after its streaming premiere.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Wicked arrived on Peacock back in March for its streaming debut, and it has remained a staple of the service’s lineup ever since. That changes later in July, as Peacock has confirmed that the film is set to exit. Wicked is listed on Peacock’s “Leaving Soon” section, and the last time fans will be able to watch it (at least for now) is on July 20th.
Like all of Universal’s other theatrical releases, Wicked won’t disappear after leaving Peacock. It’ll head over to rival service Prime Video, which has a standing deal with Universal to get the second-run rights to the studio’s live-action releases. Wicked lands on Prime Video July 25th.
The question for a lot of folks will be whether or not Wicked will return to Peacock’s lineup before Thanksgiving. The highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, arrives in theaters on November 21st, and Universal will surely be doing a lot to promote its release. It would help a lot to already have Wicked back on the studio’s in-house streamer.
New Movies on Peacock
While Wicked is unfortunately leaving Peacock’s lineup, the streaming service has already added quite a few titles to its movie roster this month. The first day of July saw dozens of movies land on Peacock, including Hotel Transylvania, Titanic, The Croods, and Mission: Impossible.
You can take a look at the full list of Peacock’s July 1st additions below.
10 Items Or Less
13
About My Father
Airplane!
American Pie
Aquamarine
Are We There Yet?
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Beauty Shop
Big Momma’s House
The Brothers
Chance of Snow
Contraband
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Daniel Isn’t Real
Dante’s Peak
Dazed And Confused
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Fate Of The Furious
First Blood
Forrest Gump
Friday
The Friday After Next
Furious 7
Goodfellas
Hall Pass
The High Note
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Am Woman
Iris
King Kong
The King of Staten Island
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Liar, Liar
Making Babies
Mission: Impossible
Next Friday
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Ray
Repo Men
Robin Hood (2010)
Role Models
Sausage Party
Self/Less
Semi-Pro
Sisters
Street Fighter
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Titanic
Tropic Thunder
The Turning
Twister
War Of The Worlds
Waterworld