Wicked Officially Leaving Peacock (Just 4 Months After it Started Streaming)

Peacock subscribers are about to experience a really frustrating loss in just a couple of weeks. The service gets the exclusive streaming rights to all Universal theatrical releases after their initial big screen windows, but those first runs on Peacock don’t always last as long as you’d expect. In a couple of weeks, that first-run window for Universal’s mega hit Wicked is set to come to an end, just about four months after its streaming premiere.

Wicked arrived on Peacock back in March for its streaming debut, and it has remained a staple of the service’s lineup ever since. That changes later in July, as Peacock has confirmed that the film is set to exit. Wicked is listed on Peacock’s “Leaving Soon” section, and the last time fans will be able to watch it (at least for now) is on July 20th.

Like all of Universal’s other theatrical releases, Wicked won’t disappear after leaving Peacock. It’ll head over to rival service Prime Video, which has a standing deal with Universal to get the second-run rights to the studio’s live-action releases. Wicked lands on Prime Video July 25th.

The question for a lot of folks will be whether or not Wicked will return to Peacock’s lineup before Thanksgiving. The highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, arrives in theaters on November 21st, and Universal will surely be doing a lot to promote its release. It would help a lot to already have Wicked back on the studio’s in-house streamer.

New Movies on Peacock

While Wicked is unfortunately leaving Peacock’s lineup, the streaming service has already added quite a few titles to its movie roster this month. The first day of July saw dozens of movies land on Peacock, including Hotel Transylvania, Titanic, The Croods, and Mission: Impossible.

You can take a look at the full list of Peacock’s July 1st additions below.

