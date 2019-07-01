Massive LEGO Jurassic Park T. Rex Set Includes a Sexy Jeff Goldblum Minifig

LEGO’s 75936 Jurassic Park T. rex Rampage set became available to everyone online today, and it’s going to be a tempting item despite the $249.99 price tag. For one thing, the 3,120-piece set allows you to scratch build a fully poseable T. rex that measures a whopping 8″ tall, 27″ long, and 6″ wide. Up until now, LEGO T. Rex toys have been pre-made, so this set is a long-time coming. The set also includes a trigger-activated version of the original Jurassic Park gate that incorporates seven brick-built scenes from the film. However, the minifigures in the T. rex Rampage set really put it over the top.

The set includes six minifigures John Hammond, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ray Arnold, Dennis Nedry, and a bare chested Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) that might be worth the price of admission all by itself. A baby dinosaur figure and buildable display are also thrown in for good measure. If you simply must have it, the set can be ordered directly from LEGO right here (exclusive) while supplies last. An official description and feature list can be found below.

This dinosaur toy set includes 6 minifigures: John Hammond, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry, plus a baby dinosaur figure.

Brick-built LEGO T. rex dinosaur toy features snapping jaws, posable head, arms, legs and tail.

The brick-built LEGO version of the original Jurassic Park’s iconic gate has an opening function, jungle leaves and flame elements.

The wall framing the gate features a buildable dinosaur nest with 2 cracked egg elements at the top and other brick-built scenes inspired by the movie, including: a bunker with a buildable bed for Ian Malcolm, flashlight and fire extinguisher, plus ladder and display case elements; power shed for scene with Ellie Sattler; John Hammond’s dining room with table and minifigure chair, plus ice cream, spoon and 3 cookie elements; Ray Arnold’s control room with a buildable desk, 3 computers and a minifigure chair; scene with a buildable bathroom; scene for Dennis Nedry with a buildable mud slide and shaving cream can.

This display toy model also includes a buildable minifigure display stand with T. rex facts plate.

Accessory elements include John Hammond’s hat and cane, and Alan Grant’s hat and dinosaur claw.

John Hammond, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry minifigures are new for June 2019.

This collectible toy building set includes 3,120 pieces and makes a great dinosaur gift for adults.

Jurassic Park gate measures over 16″ (42cm) high, 18″ (48cm) wide and 5″ (14cm) deep.

T. rex dinosaur measures over 8″ (22cm) high, 27″ (69cm) long and 6″ (17cm) wide.

