A Cult 2000s Horror Film Is Finally Getting a Sequel, And the Latest Update Is Great News

It’s been more than 15 years since Jennifer’s Body opened in theaters and became a cult classic, and while the idea of a sequel has been floated around in more recent years, fans are still waiting. Now, however, we’re finally getting an update and it’s the best news yet about a follow up to the Megan Fox starring horror film. Ahead of a special screening of Jennifer’s Body for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Kusama revealed that writer Diablo Cody is actively working on the script for a sequel — and teased that it sounds like it will be just as interesting as the original.

“I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama told Deadline. “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Kusama also explained that she’s happy that Jennifer’s Body has achieved cult status, something that was unexpected considering the film wasn’t exactly a hit at the box office.

“For the part of me that has a healthy ego that I try to keep in check, to have Jennifer’s Body be like the antidote to another classic film that I worship,” she said. “But the idea that Jennifer’s Body would be somebody’s Godfather, that just tickles me all the way down to my toes.’

Fans Have Been Craving a Jennifer’s Body Sequel For Years

Starring Fox and Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer’s Body centers around high school cheerleader Jennifer (Fox) who ends up possessed by a demon with an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a catastrophic night out and begins killing her male classmates. Her best friend, bookworm Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Seyfried) finds herself entangled in the situation as she tries to find a way to stop the killing. The film tanked at the box office and didn’t exactly wow critics at the time, either, though in the years since there’s been a bit of a reconsideration of the film. It’s now hailed as a feminist classic widely recognized as commentary on female rage and revenge as well as an example of a strong story about female friendship.

The film is one that has seen calls from fans for a sequel for years and earlier this year, Seyfried revealed plans for a sequel were in the works with producer Mason Novick, though no official details have emerged. Cody has herself made it clear that she wasn’t done with the world of Jennifer’s Body, having previously indicated that she wanted to do a sequel but needed to find the right partner who believed in the project as much as she does. Kusama’s comments about a script being in progress suggests that Cody may have finally gotten that support and perhaps the long-awaited sequel to one of the best movies of the 2000s is finally on its way. For now, fans can stream Jennifer’s Body, for free, on Tubi.

