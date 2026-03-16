A Cult Classic Fantasy Adaptation Will Disappear From Streaming Once Again (But You Can Watch Free Now)

The streaming era has made it easier than ever to access vast libraries of on-demand content. The downside of that is the increasingly chaotic nature of keeping track of your favorite titles. It can seem that just as soon as you rediscover a great movie or TV show on a platform, it disappears back into the abyss, and that’s about to be the case for a cult classic fantasy adaptation that only just returned to streaming on Tubi.

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Following its 20th anniversary in early 2026, the 2005 animated movie Hoodwinked! finally returned to streaming when it joined Tubi’s free lineup on March 1st after being largely unavailable on major streaming and rental services for years. The movie plays out like a Rashomon-style parody of the “Little Red Riding Hood” fairy tale where police investigating a domestic disturbance at Granny’s uncover a mystery involving Red, a sarcastic Wolf reporter, a dense Woodsman, and a thrill-seeking Granny. Unfortunately, its streaming availability seems pretty short-lived, as Hoodwinked!iIs already tagged in Tubi’s “leaving soon” roster, which typically indicates an end-of-the-month removal.

Hoodwinked! Is Better Than Its Initial Reception

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When Hoodwinked! hit theaters in 2005, it was largely dismissed as a low-budget, inferior knock-off of Shrek. Released just four years after the DreamWorks title, the movie featured a similar fairy tale parody premise, but it ultimately failed to meet the same critical darling status. Hoodwinked! garnered just a 46% critic score and a rotten 56% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was described as “a collection of everything that’s gone wrong with animation” and deemed “not worth the effort or expense of a family night out at the movies.” Although the film’s visuals pale in comparison to other animated movies of the time, Hoodwinked! is definitely better than its initial, lukewarm reception and a charmingly quirky and scrappy addition to 2000s animation.

Hoodwinked! has established a cult classic status over the years as a funny, creative take on a fairy tale classic. The movie effectively reframes the “Little Red Riding Hood” tale as a modern crime thriller with a perspective-shifting plot where each character’s flashback overlaps to slowly reveal the full story in a way that keeps the viewers on their toes and guessing until the end. The script is witty and fast-paced and packed with non-stop, genuine laugh-out jokes and dialogue, as well as parodies of iconic films like Pulp Fiction, The Matrix, and Kill Bill. The entire film is like a fever dream of off-kilter animation, chaotic energy, and rapid-fire humor, and it has a great voice cast and catchy soundtrack to go along with it.

Where to Stream Hoodwinked! After It Leaves Tubi?

Fans will want to fit in a watch of Hoodwinked! while they still can, because it’s about to become completely unavailable to watch online. The movie doesn’t currently stream outside of Tubi, and it isn’t available on VOD. It is possible that Hoodwinked! will simply move to a rival streaming platform in April, but for now it seems the film is poised to once again become unavailable.

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