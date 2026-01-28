A Divisive 2000s Sci-Fi Blockbuster Is Headed to a New Streaming Home

When it comes to movies, sci-fi films tend to be very popular. With stories that frequently examine the boundaries between humanity and technology or that take viewers into other worlds, it’s a genre that is full of inventive tales, many of which are adapted from other forms of media. Novels in particular are popular when it comes to sci-fi adaptations and even among that, the work of Isaac Asimov is particularly popular. The influential author’s works have been turned into films several times, though not every adaptation has been a crowd pleaser — and one particularly divisive adaptation is headed to a new streaming home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On February 1st, I, Robot will arrive on Hulu. The 2004 film was directed by Alex Proyas and stars Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, and Alan Tudyk. The film is named for Asimov’s 1950 short-story collection of the same name but while Asimov’s work served as a “suggestion” for elements of the film, it was ultimately almost nothing like the book, something that left fans and critics split.

I, Robot Is Little Like Asimov’s Work (But It Was Still a Box Office Success)

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Set in Chicago 2035, the world of I, Robot is one here highly intelligent robots, operating under the Three Laws of Robotics in order to safeguard humanity, fill public service positions. When the founder of U.S. Robotics Alfred Lanning (Cromwell) allegedly ends his own life, Detective Del Spooner (Smith) suspects that a human-like robot named Sonny (Tudyk) actually murdered him. As he investigates, however, Spooner uncovers a much larger conspiracy.

The film has a very interesting premise and, on its face, prompts some big questions about the use of technology and artificial intelligence — questions that are surprisingly timely now, more than 20 years after the film’s release. However, critics and audiences were split about the film at the time of its release. Critics in particular found it interesting but noted that it bore very little resemblance to Asmov’s work and didn’t really ask the viewer to really think too deeply. They also weren’t particularly impressed with most of the film’s performances. However, audiences liked the film a bit more and it ended up being a box office success, bringing in $353 million on a budget of around $120 million. It was among the highest grossing films the year of its release and there were even talks at one point about a potential sequel, though that never manifested.

While I, Robot may not have been the best Asmiov adaptation or the most well-received, it wouldn’t be Smith’s last time taking on a sci-fi adaptation. In 2007, Smith would go on to star in the post-apocalyptic I Am Legend, an adaptation of Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name. Also a loose adaptation of its source material, that film fared a good bit better with critics and a sequel was announced as being in the works in 2022.

I, Robot is coming to Hulu February 1st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!