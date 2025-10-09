A Minecraft Movie 2 Release Date Creates A Box Office War In 2027 (Get Ready for #SimpsCraft)

The release date for the sequel to A Minecraft Movie has been announced, and it’s coming fairly soon, but it will have major competition. One of the biggest hits of 2025, hardly to anyone’s surprise, was A Minecraft Movie. The live-action video game adaptation was finally released after over a decade of being stuck in development hell. Although A Minecraft Movie wasn’t exactly a huge hit with the critics, the film was geared towards kids and family audiences, which is where the movie succeeded. It leaned into meme culture in a big way, giving it major legs as word of mouth spread for the film.

By the end of its box office run, A Minecraft Movie accumulated a total of $957 million, making it the third highest-grossing movie of 2025 behind Ne Nha 2 and Lilo & Stitch. Somewhat inevitably, and after months of silence, Warner Bros. and Legendary have greenlit a sequel to the nearly-billion-dollar smash, and A Minecraft Movie 2 will arrive on July 23rd, 2027.

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9myRslRG4c — A Minecraft Movie (@AMinecraftMovie) October 9, 2025

The Minecraft sequel landing in the third week of July brings it directly into conflict with the newly announced The Simpsons Movie 2. It will also be part of a jam-packed summer for Warner Bros. because the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, will arrive just three weeks prior. Shrek 5 and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are also slated to release within the same five-week period. All in all, 2027 is already shaping up to be a very busy year for moviegoers.

A Minecraft Movie‘s sequel doesn’t actually have an official title just yet, though it wouldn’t be shocking if it’s simply called Minecraft Movie 2 or something like that. We have no details on the plot, but the ending of A Minecraft Movie included a tease for some new characters that could be featured, such as Alex, essentially the female counterpart to Steve. No casting details have been revealed for the sequel, though we’d expect at least Jack Black to return.

One would have to imagine a lucrative payday for actors like Jason Momoa may also be in store for a sequel, but we don’t know what kind of deals they may have signed with the studio. Ultimately, A Minecraft Movie 2 is happening, and it likely won’t be long until we hear more about it. It’s possible we’ll get some casting details early in 2026, as filming will need to begin relatively soon in order to hit that release date. Assuming things go smoothly, it wouldn’t be shocking if The Simpsons Movie 2 moves its date, as Minecraft holds more relevance than The Simpsons these days.

