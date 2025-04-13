Minecraft Movie: What Would a Sequel Be About?

Now that A Minecraft Movie has shattered all kinds of box office records, even arthouse cinema producer Christine Vachon is keenly aware of the inevitable: there will be sequels. Audiences can expect theaters to be flooded with follow-ups and spin-offs rooted in the world that gave the moviegoing populace “chicken jockey”. A Minecraft Movie is bound to persist in theaters for over a decade thanks not only to this initial film’s popularity but the enduring fanbase of Minecraft as a video game. As long as people are playing the game, movie adaptations of this title are bound to be relevant.

However, where does 2 Minecraft 2 Movie go from here? Unlike comic books or even previous video game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog, there aren’t traditionally narrative “sequels” to Minecraft offering a window into what storylines this follow-up could explore. However, just because there isn’t a Minecraft equivalent to The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers doesn’t mean there aren’t hints of what a Minecraft sequel could look like.

What Does The Minecraft Post-Credit Scene Tease?

A Minecraft Movie’s end credits, like so many modern blockbusters, conclude with a tease for where a sequel could go. In this case, Minecraft’s post-credit sequence concerns Jack Black’s Steve returning to his Earthbound home and greeting a woman residing there. Steve inquires to her about something in his attic, and she then asks him to come inside. Who is this lady? It’s Alex, voiced by none other than Kate McKinnon. For many, the scene will just be an odd little coda to the preceding feature.

However, Alex is one of the various default characters players can inhabit in Minecraft. She’s basically the Eve to Steve’s Adam. A mainstay of the original game, Alex coming into a Minecraft sequel was about as inevitable as Tails factoring in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or The Super Mario Bros. Movie concluding with a Yoshi tease. Wherever a sequel goes next, expect Alex and her red head to come along for the ride. It’s also likely that McKinnon will actually inhabit the character in live-action this time rather than just providing Alex’s voice. After all, she and Minecraft director Jared Hess previously worked together on 2016’s Masterminds.

In recent years, the default Minecraft skins have ballooned well beyond Steve and Alex. There are nine characters players can occupy when starting this game, which means further characters that Minecraft sequels could explore. Don’t expect the likes of Sunny, Efe, and Kai (among others) to all get explored in 2 Minecraft 2 Movie, though. More likely, this franchise will only introduce one or two new characters at a time, like how the Sonic films have sparingly introduced new furry companions for the blue speedster. After all, this franchise isn’t going anywhere, so why burn through all the lore in one movie?

Where Else Could A Minecraft Movie Sequel Go?

There are certainly plenty of other beasties and realms in the Minecraft game that could become prominent players in any further movie adaptations of the property. Most notably, an Ender Dragon will almost certainly show up in any follow-ups in a prominent capacity. Perhaps there’ll be cave-centric shenanigans that ensure Steve and his friends have to contend with some axolotls. Given the open-world nature of Minecraft, there are endless possibilities for where this franchise could go next.

Given the creative priorities of A Minecraft Movie, though, expect any sequels to heavily involve the down-to-Earth antics of Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks). These original characters and their personal worlds will inevitably heavily mold any Minecraft sequels, which makes predicting what plotlines and worlds these films would explore a bit tricky. There is no precedent in other media for what kind of adventures Garrison goes on, for instance.

Still, even with an ending that had all the Minecraft characters (including Steve) back in the real world extolling the importance of utilizing creativity in your everyday life, it’s a cinch that any Minecraft Movie sequel will get everybody back to the Overworld as quickly as possible. After all, that’s what these movies are about, not Garrison’s run-down video game shop. Die-hard fans of this franchise can also expect Alex to play a significant role in wherever Minecraft goes next on the big screen. Given how massive this video game adaptation’s proven, expect those further exploits to play out over countless sequels.

A Minecraft Movie is now playing in theaters.