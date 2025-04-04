A Minecraft Movie Post-Credits Scene Explained (Will There Be a Sequel?)

A Minecraft Movie is finally here and there’s quite a bit to unpack for fans of the sandbox game. While Minecraft isn’t really a story game, there’s a whole world with lore for players to uncover in expanded material such as Telltale’s Minecraft: Story Mode game and books. The crux of Minecraft is that players are placed in a randomly generated world filled with different biomes, monsters, and materials to gather. From there, the world is their oyster. They can create a big village for their friends, create elaborate creations such as statues or other unique structures, and more. It’s a game about using your imagination. There is no real goal unless you create one for yourself.

Naturally, such an open-ended game has made Minecraft a tremendous success. It’s easy to pick up and learn while also being available on just about every modern platform you can think of. As a result, that has made Minecraft the best selling game of all-time. With such success, it’s almost shocking that a Minecraft movie hasn’t happened sooner. However, that wasn’t for a lack of trying. Warner Bros. has been trying to crack the code for about a decade now, but finally put their attempt out into the world. While A Minecraft Movie isn’t exactly winning critics over, it’s expected to perform extremely well at the box office, likely thanks to families taking their young kids to see it.

However, if you’re here, you’ve probably seen A Minecraft Movie! If you’re still sitting in the theater waiting for the credits to end and are wondering if you should stick around, there are two credits scenes. One plays during the middle of the credits, almost right after they begin, so it’s hard to miss. It’s more of a silly joke, but we won’t spoil it yet. The second comes after the credits have concluded and offer a larger tease for audiences who are more familiar with the world of Minecraft. With that said, we are going to spoil the heck out of A Minecraft Movie from here, so click off this page if you don’t want to know any more!

Minecraft Movie Post-Credits Scene Explained

a minecraft movie

The first credits scene for A Minecraft Movie is pretty self-explanatory, so I won’t spend too long on this. Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Vice Principal Marlene, is seen in her office with her beloved villager, Nitwit. The two have formed a relationship where they have learned each other’s languages to demonstrate their love. Nitwit begins to speak English while Marlene speaks in whatever language villagers speak. Nitwit professes his love to her by proposing marriage… and they live happily ever after!

For the real post-credits scene, Jack Black’s Steve returns to the home he lived in before entering the Overworld. When he knocks on the door, a woman answers the door. We don’t see her face, but we can see she’s wearing a green shirt and has reddish hair in a ponytail that rests on her shoulder. Steve asks about a chest that he left behind when he originally lived there and she welcomes him in before introducing herself as Alex.

For those who don’t understand the significance, Alex was the second Minecraft ever introduced to the game and is one of the handful of default skins. She’s kind of like the female counterpart to Steve. Given we only hear her voice and see her from behind, it seems likely that A Minecraft Movie didn’t want to commit to an actor for a small cameo. This isn’t the MCU, so a sequel is far from guaranteed. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Alex joins the gang for a sequel next time around.

Will There Be A Minecraft Movie 2?

a minecraft movie

As for what A Minecraft Movie 2 could look like, it’s up in the air. It’s possible there’s something that kickstarts the story for a sequel in Steve’s chest. Beyond that, there’s not really any major loose threads in this movie that set up any kind of a sequel. But, there are still major elements to Minecraft that haven’t been explored on screen. We haven’t seen The Nether, the hell-like realm within Minecraft, and we also haven’t seen the Nether Dragon. A sequel could, in theory, revolve around that aspect of the game.

A Minecraft Movie 2 could also feature Herobrine, the popular urban legend about a ghost of a real person that haunts the game. While Herobrine was largely invented by a fan of the game and hasn’t been officially integrated into the game itself, Mojang has had fun with the idea of it over the years, by noting that they “removed Herobrine” in various update patch notes. However, it is a pretty dark subject matter for a kids movie and therefore may mean it’s not the focus of a sequel.

With all of that said, what did you tink of A Minecraft Movie? Let me know in the comments! Also, don’t forget to claim you free in-game content for going to see A Minecraft Movie in theaters opening weekend, if you’re eligible.