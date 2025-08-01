A Quiet Place 3 Confirms John Krasinski’s Return (& Gets a Release Date)

Paramount Pictures has confirmed A Quiet Place 3 is in the works. The studio announced on Friday that John Krasinski is set to return to write and direct the film. Deadline, which was the first to report the news, also revealed that the film has secured an official release date. The fourth A Quiet Place is slated to hit theaters in two years on July 9, 2027. Along with writing and directing the latest installment, Krasinski will also return as a producer on the film with Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions and Platinum Dunes. Krasinski confirmed his return on social media with an image that read, “III 7.9.27.”

Krasinski starred in the first A Quiet Place film alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. Along with starring in the movie, the actor also directed the hit horror feature and even returned to direct the sequel, which he did not star in. As of now, Krasinski appears to be the only talent confirmed to be on board the project, with Paramount not announcing any other cast members for the upcoming threequel. Along with the studio remaining quiet regarding the cast of the film, plot details are also currently being kept under wraps.

A Quiet Place Part III Will Conclude the Trilogy

The first A Quiet Place movie was released in 2018 and starred John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. The film focused on a family of four, soon to be five, as they struggled to survive in a world that had been invaded by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing. Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski worked together on the screenplay for the first film, which earned a Fresh rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Produced for just $17 million, the film became a box office phenomenon with $188 million stateside and $152.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide haul to an incredible $340.9 million.

Not only did the film earn a sequel with A Quiet Place Part II, but it also earned a prequel movie titled A Day Place: Day One. Along with directing A Quiet Place Part II, Krasinski also returned to work on the screenplay once again with Woods and Beck. The second film saw the return of Blunt, Jupe, and Simmonds, and also introduced franchise newcomers, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. While the sequel didn’t excite critics and fans as much as the first one, with a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it did well enough at the box office with $297.37 million worldwide to earn another installment with A Quiet Place: Day One.

The prequel movie, which starred Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, was not written by Krasinski, but he did develop the story for the movie with Sarnoski, who also took on directing duties. A Quiet Place: Day One was a moderate success at the box office with $261.9 million worldwide, but earned a franchise low score on Rotten Tomatoes with 87%.

A Quiet Place 3 will hit theaters in two years on July 9, 2027. As of now, it’s currently unknown when production is expected to kick off.