A Quiet Place Part 3 Needs to Bring Back These Two Characters for Me to See It

A Quite Place: Part III is continuing the story of post-apocalyptic Earth under attack by alien creatures, and two characters are essential to return for it. Co-written and directed by John Krasinski, 2018’s A Quiet Place centered upon a family trying to survive in a world overtaken by massive extraterrestrial carnivores that hunt by sound, forcing surviving humans to be as quiet as possible. A Quiet Place‘s success was soon capitalized upon with its 2021 sequel A Quiet Place: Part II, which showed the early days of the world’s downfall to the aliens (which come to be known as “Death Angels” or “Listeners”) while introducing many new characters and expanding the franchise’s scope. 2024’s A Quiet Place: Day One later centered its story upon the very first day of the creature’s attack.

With A Quiet Place: Part III officially confirmed, there are virtually no limits to the locations it could take place in or the new or old characters it could focus upon, given the worldwide scope of the invasion and over 8 billion humans affected by it. However, two of the characters from A Quiet Place: Day One undoubtedly should return for A Quiet Place: Part III, namely Eric (Joseph Quinn) and his adopted cat Frodo, due to their pivotal role in the former movie, and connection to its heroine Sam (Lupita Nyong’o).

Eric & Frodo Are Major Characters In A Quiet Place: Day One

In A Quiet Place: Day One, Frodo is the cat of Sam, a woman afflicted with terminal cancer who is living out the remainder of her life in a hospice. The arrival of the alien creatures forces Sam and her fellow survivors to do their best to evacuate the city as silently as possible. Eric crosses paths with Sam after being led out of a subway by Frodo, with Eric subsequently joining Sam and her feline friend in their efforts to escape to the seaport rescue ferrying survivors out of New York.

As has been the case throughout the Quiet Place franchise, the movies thrive on stories of survivors banding together under literally apocalyptic circumstances. Sam and Eric’s bond is perhaps the most unlikely with the two being brought together by Frodo, but it nevertheless ends up being a profound friendship, with Eric even fulfilling Sam’s wish to return to Patsy’s Pizzeria in Harlem as she often did with her father. By the end of A Quiet Place: Day One, Sam and Eric’s friendship takes a turn that is all but a staple of the Quiet Place franchise.

Sam Gave Her Life For Eric & Frodo To Live

When Sam, Eric, and Frodo finally reach a boat ferrying survivors away from New York, their efforts to escape are cut off when a group of the creatures arrive, blocking their exit. In the end, Sam makes a big decision in handing Frodo to Eric along with her sweater and a note. Sam then runs in the opposite direction setting off car alarms to divert the creatures away from Eric and Frodo. After getting a safe distance away from the dock, Sam then begins playing music loudly on a portable speaker, knowing this will attract the attention of the creatures, with one of them appearing behind her as the movie ends.

Meanwhile, as Eric and Frodo are evacuated with the other survivors, Eric reads the note Sam left him, which reads: “Eric, you better take care of my cat. Don’t rub his belly, he doesn’t like that. And don’t feed him too much, he’ll get fat. And thank you. Thank you for bringing me home. Thank you for helping me live again. I’d forgotten how the city sings. You can hear it when you’re quiet.” Sam’s sacrifice is every bit as emotional and selfless as that of Lee Abbott (John Krasinski) falling on the sword for his daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) in the original Quiet Place, and the unspoken promise between Sam and Eric stemming from the former’s heroic death clearly demonstrates why Eric and Frodo need to be seen again in A Quiet Place: Part III.

How Eric & Frodo Could Return In A Quiet Place Part 3

With the invading creatures being unable to swim, any human refuge from them is naturally going to be established on an island, as seen in the island-based human outpost in A Quiet Place: Part II. With A Quiet Place: Day One showing Eric and Frodo as survivors of the creature’s first attack, the most obvious place for them to show up in A Quiet Place: Part III would be the same human encampment from A Quiet Place: Part II. Indeed, Djimon Hounsou’s Henri, first seen on the island in A Quiet Place: Part II (credited as “Man on Island”) is established as one of the survivors evacuated to the island in Day One, so it would stand to reason that Eric and Frodo made it there with him. All of that depends heavily on the timeline of when the movie takes place in relation to the rest of the series, but A Quiet Place: Part II already offered a brief preview of the alien creature’s first attack before jumping ahead a year, so a similar timeline overlap between parts II and III could certainly work for the latter to establish Eric and Frodo’s survival in the human outpost.

Of course, when one of the Death Angels makes its way to the island by way of an abandoned, drifting boat, many of the human colony’s survivors are killed, including Henri. Even though the Death Angel is eventually stopped itself by way of Regan’s high-pitched radio transmission killing it, that still leaves a lot of death and damage in the creature’s wake. Still, it’s entirely possible that Eric and Frodo could have been among the survivors by the end of A Quiet Place: Part II. The revelation of their presence on the island and their survival of the Death Angel’s attack could be how A Quiet Place: Part III re-introduces them into the franchise’s story. Of course, there are plenty of other theoretical ways and locations where Eric and Frodo could be shown in next, but in light of Sam’s sacrifice for them in A Quiet Place: Day One, the franchise owes it to her to bring Eric and Frodo back into the main story of A Quiet Place: Part III.

All three Quiet Place movies are available to stream on Paramount Plus.