A Simple Favor 2 Gets New Title, Major Release Update

The eagerly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor finally has a release date — and a new title as well. On Tuesday, Amazon MGM Studios announced that the Paul Feig directed, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick starring sequel is officially entitled Another Simple Favor and, more than that, will first premiere at SXSW on March 7th with a global launch on Prime Video following on May 1st. In addition to Kendrick and Lively, Another Simple Favor stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, and Allison Janney. Another Simple Favor will open SXSW as this year’s Opening Night Film Premiere.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said in a statement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex, and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check of March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot.”

In Another Simple Favor, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy or Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from Marina Grande to the Capri town square. As Feig noted, this is his first-ever sequel. HIs recent comments echo comments made last May about why this film was the one to bring him back to a world he’s already explored, especially in the wake of A Simple Favor’s streaming success.

another simple favor official poster

“I’m thrilled,” Feig said last year. “It makes me so happy because this really is one of my favorite movies. It’s done well in the theaters, but I always feel so many people haven’t seen it yet so now they do get to see it.”

He continued, “It’s a lot because if you also look at my work, I’ve never done a sequel before just for that very reason. I’ve always tried to stay away from it but this one I just loved these characters and always felt we can revisit them.”

Amazon MGM Studios also expressed excitement about bringing the sequel to audiences via Prime Video this May.

“Paul Feig has once again delivered the perfect blend of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists in the highly anticipated Another Simple Favor,” Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said. “The cast, led by the extraordinarily talented Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, brings to life a script that propels the sequel to new heights. We are beyond grateful for our collaborations with Paul, Blake, Anna, and the entire cast and filmmaking team. We could not be more excited to share the next chapter of this saga with the always enthusiastic SXSW audience and ultimately with our Prime Video customers around the world.”

How Will Another Simple Favor Tie to A Simple Favor?

While Another Simple Favor is expected to be a pretty direct sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor, fans of the original film do still have a few questions about how the story will get there. The first film followed Stephanie, a single mother and blogger, who ends up embroiled in the mystery of her best friend Emily’s disappearance — which ends up unearthing some very surprising things. The film ends with Emily sentenced to prison for a double murder while Stephanie becomes a part-time private detective. With the film ending with Emily in prison, fans of the original film are eager to see how Emily gets out to be in a position to be having a lavish Italian wedding. As for what to expect for Stephanie, Kendrick has previously teased that Stephane is “still Stephanie.”

Another Simple Favor is set to debut on Prime Video on May 1st.