A Surprisingly Good Spinoff to One of the World’s Biggest Kids Shows Just Landed on Netflix (And It’s an Instant Streaming Hit)

The selection of family movies on Netflix has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. Franchises like Shrek, Despicable Me, and Kung Fu Panda have all left the service over the last couple of months (though a couple of those films are coming back soon), and there has bee a void in the kids animation department. That changed over the weekend with the arrival of a hit Nickelodeon movie and it’s clear that families were waiting on a new addition to check out.

Sunday saw PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie join Netflix’s streaming lineup in the United States, and it made a splash for the service almost instantly. Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list has the theatrically released PAW Patrol spinoff sitting at the number two film on the entire service, trailing only Wake Up Dead Man. The people needed a new kids movie to enjoy, and PAW Patrol is showing up to save the day.

Based on the mega-hit PAW Patrol series, The Mighty Movie hit theaters in 2023 and told the story of the pups receiving super powers and helping to save the world. The film was a monster hit for Nickelodeon and Paramount, earning over $200 million at the box office on a reported budget of around $30 million. It’s also a major step up from the regular PAW Patrol show in terms of its look and animation style, which is absolutely a breath of fresh air for parents who have watched countless episodes of the series.

What’s New on Netflix?

Netflix has brought a lot of big titles to its lineup over the past several weeks, including a few films that have big awards aspirations this year. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein hit the service last month and was a force for multiple weeks. That success was followed the George Clooney and Adam Sandler movie Jay Kelly, as well as the new Knives Out movie Wake Up Dead Man. Between all of those releases, Netflix has snuck in some holiday rom-coms that have also turned out to be major hits, like My Secret Santa and A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

The streamer is planning to keep that momentum going into 2026, with a slate of new films and TV shows arriving on January 1st (which is one day after the conclusion of Stranger Things). That New Year’s Day lineup includes movies like Hellboy and Dune, as well as the highly anticipated streaming return of hit sci-fi series Falling Skies.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below!

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

