The Best Movie of 2025 Just Got a Streaming Premiere Date (And It’s Only a Few Days Away)

There have been a lot of great movies in 2025, and while there can never be a definitive “best” movie in a given year, there is one that seems to be near universally regarded as the cream of the crop. With Leonardo DiCaprio in front of the camera and legendary filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson behind it, One Battle After Another has been a major hit with fans and critics since its theatrical release back in August, and now it is set to make its streaming debut in a matter of days.

One Battle After Another is going to be streaming on HBO Max, which was always a given since it was released by Warner Bros. What we didn’t know is when WB would actually send the film to streaming, but that news arrived first thing Monday morning, when the company announced that One Battle After Another would hit HBO Max on December 19th.

One Battle After Another Streaming This Week

For those keeping track, that’s just a few days away. The film is going to hit HBO Max in just a few days, adding to the already incredible lineup of WB movies from this year. Warner Bros. is responsible for several of 2025’s heavy hitters, both at the box office and when it comes to critical acclaim.

Sinners, from Ryan Coogler, has been one of the buzziest films of the entire year (perhaps only matched by One Battle After Another). Weapons joined that movie as surprise hits in the horror genre that got everybody talking. Superman was a box office hit that launched a new universe for DC and won fans over in the process. Simply put, HBO Max has most of the biggest and best movies of the year right now, and the addition of One Battle After Another will only strengthen that lineup.

If you aren’t familiar, One Battle After Another is about an ex-revolutionary who goes on the run and attempts to reunite with his daughter. DiCaprio leads an all-star cast that also includes Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn. And then there’s newcomer Chase Infiniti, who nearly steals the entire movie in her very first film role, playing the daughter of DiCaprio’s character.

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed One Battle After Another, based loosely on Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland. It’s a timely and sometimes haunting tale of the state of things, and can be especially powerful to parents, but it’s ultimately defiant, hopeful, and surprisingly funny. As far as entertainment value goes, this is the entire package.

Are you excited to check out One Battle After Another when it hits HBO Max this week?