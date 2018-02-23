‘A Wrinkle in Time’: Meet Reesewitherspoon’s Mrs. Whatsit in New Clip

Mrs. Who?? No, her name is Mrs. Whatsit!

On Thursday, Disney released a new clip from its upcoming sci-fi/fantasy epic, A Wrinkle in Time, and it introduces viewers to one of the film’s most eccentric characters, Mrs. Whatsit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, which you can watch above, Meg Murray (Storm Reid) and her family are visited by the strange being named Mrs. Whatsit, played by Reese Witherspoon. She greats the Murray’s by showing up in their house, unannounced, and bonding with the young Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe).

Meg, along with her mother, Dr. Kate Murray (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) are skeptical of the oddly dressed woman sitting on their couch. Charles however, thinks she’s “totally harmless.” Mrs. Whatsit rewards the boy by revealing that he grows up to be one of the smartest people in the world.

At one point in the video, Mrs’ Whatsit says her name, and Meg replies just like any sane person would. “Mrs. Who?” While this would normally be a simple question, Mrs. Whatsit had to correct Meg because, in fact, there is a Mrs. Who, played by Mindy Kaling. The two beings are also joined in the film by Mrs. Which, as portrayed by the one-and-only Oprah Winfrey.

You can watch the full clip featuring Mrs. Whatsit in the video above!

Based on the novel by Madeleine L’Engle, A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay, with a screenplay from Jennifer Lee. The Disney epic stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine, and it’s set to hit theaters on March 9.

Are you excited for A Wrinkle in Time? Let us know in the comments below!