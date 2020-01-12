What Time Are the Oscar Nominations Announced?

The new year is in full swing and so is awards season. Last weekend the Golden Globes were awarded and tonight it’s the Critics’ Choice Awards that will honor the best of what Hollywood had to offer fans and audiences in 2019. The Academy Awards are also just around the corner with the film industry’s most prestigious awards set to be given out on Sunday, February 9. But who will be nominated for those awards? We’ll find out soon enough with the Academy Award nominations set to be announced early Monday morning.

According to the official Oscars website, the 92nd Oscar Nominations Announcement will take place on Monday, January 12 beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT. That translates to 8:18 a.m. ET. The site further clarifies that the announcements will come in a two-part live presentation vial global live stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, specifically Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The first wave of nominations to be announced (not in order of presentation) are Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. Then, at 5:30 a.m. PT, the second wave of nominations will be announced. Those awards are Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay.

For comic book movie fans, this year’s Oscar nominations could be very exciting. In particular there has been quite a bit of Oscar buzz surrounding Todd Phillips’ Joker. The Joaquin Phoenix-starring film is expected by many to garner several Academy Award nominations in some major categories. Phoenix is widely expected to receive a Best Actor nomination while, if the Critics’ Choice Awards nominations are any indicator — and that award is often considered to be a solid predictor for Oscar noms — the film could see nominations for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and more.

As for what those “more” categories could be, it was reported last month that Joker had officially been shortlisted in the Makeup and Hairstyling category as well was the Original Score category. And Joker isn’t the only superhero or comic book movie that we may see nominated for the Academy Awards. Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel have also been shortlisted in some categories. Endgame is shortlisted opposite Joker in the Best Original Score category while Endgame and Captain Marvel both appear on the list of ten films that made the shortlist in the Visual Effects category.

We’ll find out for sure what films were nominated and which ones were snubbed tomorrow, Monday, January 13 beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET.