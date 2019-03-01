‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’ Academy Award Winner Promo Goes Viral

The Academy Awards have come and gone with a fair bit of controversy, but its fallout has yet to settle. After all, a now-viral tweet is stirring up some debate amongst film fans, and it’s all thanks to Wreck-It Ralph.

Over on Twitter, netizens were shaken when a picture went live from C. Robert Cargill. The writer found a Blu-ray display out for Ralph Breaks The Internet, but there something off about it.

After all, the tower had labeled the sequel the 2018 Academy Award Winner for Best Animated Feature Film… and it did not actually do so.

“Ooops,” Cargill captioned the now-viral tweet.

As you can see above, the tweet shows a plaque that was tacked on to a Blu-ray display box in a retail store. A slew of copies can be seen shelved, and a tiny sign brackets the dividers heralding the film as an Academy Award winner.

Of course, fans will know that award did not go to the Disney feature. As it turns out, the Best Animated Feature Film prize went to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie beat out Ralph alongside other titles like Isle of Dogs, Incredibles 2, and Mirai.

Sony Animation’s victory is marked the first time a Spider-Man movie picked up an oscar since Spider-Man 2 was lauded for Best Visual Effects in 2005. While Into the Spider-Verse did not pick up the box office haul Disney’s titles did, the feature swept this year’s awards season.

While this mistake is making the rounds, fans admit they understand why the display add on was shipped out. After all, Disney does have a very good track record with winning Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film. Into the Spider-Verse‘s win marks the first time a non-Disney movie has taken home the award since 2012. You can check out the full list of winners between 2012 until now:

2012: Rango

2013: Brave

2014: Frozen

2015: Big Hero 6

2016: Inside Out

2017: Zootopia

2018: Coco

2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

So, what do you make of this booboo?

