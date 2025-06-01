One of the Best Action Epics of the ’90s Is Now Streaming on Prime Video

A new month began on Sunday morning, which means that all of the major streaming services added a wave of new movie titles to their lineups. Amazon’s Prime Video is no exception, and June 1st brought one of the most memorable action epics of the 1990s to its roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is Michael Mann’s adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper’s iconic novel The Last of the Mohicans. The 1992 adventure stars Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis in one of his most memorable roles, a man caught in the middle of the French and Indian War.

The Last of the Mohicans was a hit with both critics and fans, earning three stars out of four from the late Roger Ebert and raking in more than $143 million at the box office. The film has continued to earn fans over the last three decades and now has an opportunity to gain even more love with its availability on Prime.

What’s New on Prime Video?

The Last of the Mohicans was added to Prime’s lineup on Sunday, along with several other popular titles, but it’s hard to know exactly what all was added at the top of June because Prime still hasn’t released its monthly newsletter. That said, there are a couple of noticeable additions that are easy to spot out of the gate.

Some of the other movies that hit Prime Video on Sunday include The Greatest Showman, Platoon, Billy Madison, 12 Angry Men, The Birdcage, Midnight Cowboy, Stargate, Brokeback Mountain, Moneybag, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Road House, Bloodsport, Hot Shots!, and Masters of the Universe.

We don’t know all of the titles that hit Prime Video at the start of June, but we do know the streamer’s full lineup of May additions. Below, you can check out all of the films that hit Prime Video last month.

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World

Animal House

Another Simple Favor

Are We There Yet?

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Because I Said So

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Born On The Fourth Of July

Cinderella Man

Coogan’s Bluff

Dante’s Peak

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Earthquake

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fury

Gattaca

Get On Up

Her

Heroes (1977)

How High

In The Heat of the Night

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jarhead

Jersey Boys

John Q

Legally Blonde

Loving

Mallrats

Overboard

Play Misty For Me

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department

Ray

Ride Along

Space Cowboys

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled

The Exorcist

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Traffic

Two Mules for Sister Sara

White House Down

You’ve Got Mail