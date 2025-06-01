One of the Best Action Epics of the ’90s Is Now Streaming on Prime Video

A new month began on Sunday morning, which means that all of the major streaming services added a wave of new movie titles to their lineups. Amazon’s Prime Video is no exception, and June 1st brought one of the most memorable action epics of the 1990s to its roster.
The film in question is Michael Mann’s adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper’s iconic novel The Last of the Mohicans. The 1992 adventure stars Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis in one of his most memorable roles, a man caught in the middle of the French and Indian War.
The Last of the Mohicans was a hit with both critics and fans, earning three stars out of four from the late Roger Ebert and raking in more than $143 million at the box office. The film has continued to earn fans over the last three decades and now has an opportunity to gain even more love with its availability on Prime.
What’s New on Prime Video?
The Last of the Mohicans was added to Prime’s lineup on Sunday, along with several other popular titles, but it’s hard to know exactly what all was added at the top of June because Prime still hasn’t released its monthly newsletter. That said, there are a couple of noticeable additions that are easy to spot out of the gate.
Some of the other movies that hit Prime Video on Sunday include The Greatest Showman, Platoon, Billy Madison, 12 Angry Men, The Birdcage, Midnight Cowboy, Stargate, Brokeback Mountain, Moneybag, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Road House, Bloodsport, Hot Shots!, and Masters of the Universe.
We don’t know all of the titles that hit Prime Video at the start of June, but we do know the streamer’s full lineup of May additions. Below, you can check out all of the films that hit Prime Video last month.
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
All The Money In The World
Animal House
Another Simple Favor
Are We There Yet?
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Because I Said So
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Born On The Fourth Of July
Cinderella Man
Coogan’s Bluff
Dante’s Peak
Death Wish (2018)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Earthquake
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fury
Gattaca
Get On Up
Her
Heroes (1977)
How High
In The Heat of the Night
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jarhead
Jersey Boys
John Q
Legally Blonde
Loving
Mallrats
Overboard
Play Misty For Me
R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department
Ray
Ride Along
Space Cowboys
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Beguiled
The Exorcist
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Traffic
Two Mules for Sister Sara
White House Down
You’ve Got Mail