The Accountant 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is a Big Improvement Over the First Movie

The Rotten Tomatoes score for The Accountant 2 is a significant improvement over its predecessor, illustrating that this sequel is better than the original. As of this writing, there are 89 reviews submitted on the Rotten Tomatoes website, and The Accountant 2 is Certified Fresh with a 75% critics score. As a comparison, the original Accountant is rotten with a score of 53% from 285 published reviews. It seems people are much higher on the sequel due to the dynamic between stars Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, who play brothers Christian Wolff and Braxton.

“Improving on the original by leaning into Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s buddy comedy chemistry, The Accountant 2 can safely be filed under a good time at the movies,” the Critics Consensus for The Accountant 2 reads on Rotten Tomatoes. Affleck similarly drew praise for his turn in The Accountant, but the original film was criticized for its “scattershot” storytelling approach.

After an extended development period that saw the project shift to Amazon, The Accountant 2 premieres in theaters on April 25th. Initial reactions to the film following its premiere at the 2025 SXSW Festival in early March were very positive. At that point, it was clear the team of Affleck and Bernthal was going to be a winning combination that could carry the action-thriller. Amazon made sure to highlight the actors’ chemistry in marketing materials.

Though it took nearly a decade to get The Accountant 2 to the big screen, Affleck and director Gavin O’Connor are interested in making a third installment. In an interview with ComicBook, O’Connor said he’s had “conversations” with Affleck about doing another sequel. Despite enthusiasm from the creative team, The Accountant 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet.

While it earned mixed reviews, The Accountant had a lot of promise and arguably fell a little short of realizing its full potential. It’s exciting that the sequel appears to be a marked improvement, indicating that this time around, O’Connor, Affleck, and the rest of the creative team cracked the code. The word of mouth should help The Accountant 2 stand out as an appealing option at the box office this weekend, though it remains to be seen how it fares against tough competition. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is riding waves of universal acclaim and exceeded expectations in its debut. Barring something unforeseen, Sinners will have strong legs as it continues to generate buzz, which could leave The Accountant 2 trailing behind. The original Accountant was a modest box office success, grossing $155.5 million worldwide against a $44 million budget. It only held the top spot on the charts during its first weekend before falling to fourth.

It will be interesting to see how or if The Accountant 2‘s Rotten Tomatoes score fluctuates over the next few days. There will likely be more reviews that come in, which could have an impact. However, the score probably won’t move too drastically from here on out. Once a Critics Consensus has been reached, it’s a sign that the dust has settled, so The Accountant 2 doesn’t have to worry about losing its Certified Fresh ranking. Hopefully it goes down as a critical and commercial success for Amazon so O’Connor can move forward with his planned third film.