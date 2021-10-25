This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler’s filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It’s safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company’s latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler’s 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.

In Grown Ups, after their high school basketball coach passes away, five good friends and former teammates reunite for a Fourth of July holiday weekend. The film stars Sandler (who also co-wrote it with Fred Wolf, and produces it via his Happy Madison Productions company), as well as Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, and Maya Rudolph. The film grossed over a quarter of a billion dollars at the box office, and spawned a sequel in the form of 2013’s Grown Ups 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know what they’re writing about me,” Sandler said of his career in a 2013 interview with the Independent. “I could almost write the piece for them by now. But then remember that I didn’t get into movies to please the critics. I got into it to make people laugh and have fun with my friends.”

After the release of Uncut Gems back in 2019 and garnered potential Oscar buzz for Sandler, the actor began to acknowledge the legacy of his career. As Sandler joked to The Howard Stern Show in 2019, he would purposefully make a “bad” movie if (and ultimately when) he got shunned by the Oscars.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f–king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” Sandler joked at the time.

What do you think of Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups dominating the Nielsen ratings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!