Will Smith’s Full Genie Costume From ‘Aladdin’ Revealed in New Toy Images

Unlike the animated version of the iconic Genie that Robin Williams voiced in the original Aladdin film, the live-action take will give the character an opportunity to act as a human from time to time. As shown in the trailers, Will Smith‘s Genie is the big blue wish-granter for part of the live-action film, but in an effort to keep things realistic, he will also have a human image that he transforms into when walking around Agrabah with Aladdin. With these two different appearances in the movie, it’s safe to assume that Genie will don a couple of distinct looks, both of which have been revealed in a new set of Aladdin toys.

Over the weekend, an Aladdin fan account on Instagram posted an image of some upcoming Hasbro figures from the film. There are several different characters present in the set, including two individual Genie figures. One of them shows off Smith’s Genie in his blue form, while the other depicts his human side, each with their own outfit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set also includes characters like Aladdin, Jasmine, and Jafar. You can check them out in the post below!

As you can see, the Genie in his human form wears quite a bit more than his other version, blending in with the customs of the people around him. However, when just rocking his blue form, Genie goes with nothing but the classic pants, pointed shows, and gold bracelets. (In the original film, these bracelets represented the bonds that kept him indebted to his master. When Aladdin freed Genie at the end of the movie, the bracelets were removed.)

While Smith’s take on Genie seems to be a massive departure from Williams’ iconic performance, the two will undoubtedly be compared to one another when all is said and done. In an interview late last year, when the first photos of Genie were revealed, Smith said he was going to do his best to make the character his own.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith said. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.

“[Williams] infused the character with a timeless version of himself,” he continued. “I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

What do you think of the new look for Will Smith’s Genie? Let us know in the comments!

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!