Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over First Look at Live-Action ‘Aladdin’

Disney dropped a massive surprise on all of its fans early Thursday afternoon in the form of the first poster for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin. Naturally, every grown-up ’90s kid has been freaking out ever since.

The original Aladdin was released in 1992, and quickly became a staple to kids everywhere throughout the rest of the decade. Now that all of those kids are older, some with families of their own, Disney is preparing to unleash a new version of the movie into theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the new Aladdin stars Will Smith as the Genie, taking over the iconic role for the late Robin Williams. It was Smith who debuted the poster online Wednesday, and the image, combined with his involvement, is enough to get everyone online talking.

Twitter has been consistently blowing up ever since Smith released the poster online, and these Disney fans have a TON of excitement that they just need to share with the world.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Gimme that Aladdin!

Take my money!

Aladdin con Will Smith como el Genio. Shut up and take my money! pic.twitter.com/7kNFBGaBjH — Marco (@MARQIUX) October 10, 2018

My inner-child can’t handle this.

Yooooo they’re making a live-action Aladdin remake and Will Smith is the genie!!! ?



6 year old me is actually screaming jk 32 year old me screamed out loud ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1S2rkNwoK6 — The Boi (@ChuBoi) October 10, 2018

Throwback Vibes.

Bring it on!

Will Smith as Genie from Aladdin and I’m so excited ?‍♂️ ?‍♂️ ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HBvc9Le7Oo — F@$HØLA ? (@afashola_) October 10, 2018

Channelling Cinderella

This poster for the live-action Aladdin movie is quite nice. It reminds me of one they did for Cinderella a few years ago with the glass slipper. pic.twitter.com/26FrC4e63E — Jordan M. (@MovieMan995) October 10, 2018

Whaaaaaaaat?!

LEGGO.

WILL SMITH BOUT TO BE THE GENIE IN THE ALADDIN MOVIE LETS GO pic.twitter.com/nbrU0chcyV — Montreal Saiyan? (@Fadelzzzz) October 10, 2018

Can’t contain the HYPE!

Bro Will Smith about to be the genie! I’m hype for Aladdin now pic.twitter.com/f6ceHzsEMk — Young Legend (@ITSDJFLOW) October 10, 2018

Please be good.