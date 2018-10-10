Movies

Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over First Look at Live-Action ‘Aladdin’

Disney dropped a massive surprise on all of its fans early Thursday afternoon in the form of the […]

Disney dropped a massive surprise on all of its fans early Thursday afternoon in the form of the first poster for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin. Naturally, every grown-up ’90s kid has been freaking out ever since.

The original Aladdin was released in 1992, and quickly became a staple to kids everywhere throughout the rest of the decade. Now that all of those kids are older, some with families of their own, Disney is preparing to unleash a new version of the movie into theaters.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the new Aladdin stars Will Smith as the Genie, taking over the iconic role for the late Robin Williams. It was Smith who debuted the poster online Wednesday, and the image, combined with his involvement, is enough to get everyone online talking.

View this post on Instagram

LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! 🙂 #aladdin

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Twitter has been consistently blowing up ever since Smith released the poster online, and these Disney fans have a TON of excitement that they just need to share with the world.

Here are some of the best reactions:

