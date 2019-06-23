Disney’s Aladdin Passes $800 Million at Global Box Office

Disney’s live-action Aladdin continues to be movie magic at the box office. The Guy Ritchie-directed remake of Disney‘s animated classic has officially broken the $800 million mark worldwide, making it the third film in 2019 to cross that threshold.

As of the writing of this article, Aladdin is sitting at $810 million at the worldwide box office, the majority of that haul coming from international ticket sales. This puts the film currently in the number three position for the 2019 worldwide box office so far after second-place Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame in the top spot.

Aladdin, which stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott is now considered to have a shot at passing the $900 million mark worldwide. At its current box office numbers, Aladdin is now the fourth-best Disney live-action adaptation, having passed Maleficent ($758.5 million) and is a bit behind The Jungle Book‘s third place $966 million. While Aladdin could overtake The Jungle Book, it’s unlikely that it will unseat number two Alice in Wonderland ($1.02 billion) or number one, Beauty and the Beast ($1.2 billion).

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.