New ‘Aladdin’ Trailer Reveals First Official Look at Will Smith’s Genie

Disney is preparing for a major year in 2019, and their jam-packed slate includes a live-action adaptation of Aladdin. After premiering a sneak peek of Toy Story 4 last week at the Super Bowl, Disney has unveiled some new footage from the live-action adaptation of Aladdin.

The new live-action Aladdin is directed by Sherlock Holmes helmer Guy Ritchie and it is an updated take on Disney’s classic animated film from 1992. The original starred Robin Williams as Genie, who will now be played by Will Smith.

Disney’s official synopsis for Aladdin reads:

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

Aladdin is set to arrive in theaters on May 24th. It will be the second of three live-action adaptations of Disney classics set to debut this year. Tim Burton’s Dumbo will be released on March 29th, and Jon Favreau’s take on The Lion King arrives on July 19th.