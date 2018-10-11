Disney’s ‘Aladdin’: New Promo Teases Trailer Release

Following the debut of its first poster, a teaser for the live-action Disney’s Aladdin adaptation starring Will Smith is confirmed to debut tonight during FOX’s Thursday Night Football.

The defending champion Eagles take on the NFC East rival Giants, tonight. During the game, don’t miss a first look at Disney’s new movie, @DisneyAladdin. #Aladdin (Sponsored by Disney) pic.twitter.com/hqG3BHdj96 — FOX (@FOXTV) October 11, 2018

FOX confirmed the news on their Twitter account, telling fans, “During the game, don’t miss a first look at Disney’s new movie, Aladdin.”

Smith shared the first poster for the film earlier this week, exciting fans about finally witnessing footage from the film. The actor will play the Genie in the film, a role originally voiced by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film.

Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film will star Mena Massoud in the title role, with Power Rangers‘ Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Marwan Kenzari will be playing Jafar, with Navid Negahban playing the Sultan, Nasim Predrad playing Dalia, and Billy Magnussen in the original role of Prince Anders.

In the original film, the titular character experiences a rags-to-riches transformation when he uncovers a lamp containing the magical Genie, granting him three wishes. Aladdin hopes this could lead to romance between he and Princess Jasmine, though Jafar has ulterior motives for the powers this lamp could contain.

Aladdin is only the latest animated Disney classic to get the live-action treatment, with both The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast adaptations going on to become some of the studio’s biggest hits in recent years.

Another lasting component of the Disney film is its soundtrack, with The Greatest Showman songwriters Benji Pasek and Justin Paul adapting the classic songs while also making some changes and additions to the memorable soundtrack.

“We’re really thrilled that we got to collaborate with one of our heroes, Alan Menken, and we collaborated with him and wrote the lyrics for two new songs for Aladdin that’s coming out next year,” Pasek previously shared with Variety. “Just being in the studio with him and getting to suck him dry for all the stories he would tell us and pick his brain about it, we probably delayed work for several weeks just trying to be like, ‘Tell us about Ariel, tell us about Ursula.’ We freaked out, so we’re really excited for that, and really thrilled to be a part of the Disney family, too.”

Aladdin is slated to hit theaters in May of 2019.

