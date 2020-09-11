The Crash Site Gets Weird in Alien Addiction Trailer

Gravitas Ventures, the same people who brought you Simon Pegg's Paul a few years back, are back in the alien-comedy game with Alien Addiction, a new film due out on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital on September 29. The studio has dropped a trailer for the movie, which stars Jimi Jackson and Thomas Sainsbury, and was directed by Shae Sterling. The project was shot on location in New Zealand, and brings the locals into close contact with some...ahem...out-of-towners. As with Paul, the story is basically one of a budding friendship between an ordinary human guy and an alien (in this case, aliens).

Alien Addiction follows Riko (Jimi Jackson) who lives in a small town in the middle of nowhere (Waikato, New Zealand). Life was pretty normal until two aliens crash landed near Riko’s house. He welcomes the aliens and together they develop an intergalactic relationship of epic proportions. Alientologist Peter Mackintosh (Thomas Sainsbury) has tracked the aliens and Riko, and plans to capture them and reveal them to the world.

From writer-Director Shae Sterling, and starring Jimi Jackson, Thomas Sainsbury, Jojo Waaka, and Harry Summerfield, Alien Addiction orbits the US and Canada On Demand, Blu-ray and DVD September 29 from Gravitas Ventures.

Jimi Jackson is a comedian who has been a rising star in New Zealand in recent years, while Sainsbury is a veteran actor at this point, with a decade of frequent TV appearances on shows like Shortland Street and Wellington Paranormal. His film credits include the controversial black comedy Guns Akimbo and the upcoming Dead.

New to audiences, Alien Addiction has already spent some time on the festival circuit, earning Best Picture at the Florence Film Awards and a pair of awards (Best First Time Director and an honorable mention in a film category) at Kosice International Monthly Film Festival.