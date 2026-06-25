Every Toy Story Movie Villain, Ranked

The newest addition to the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 5, introduced a brand-new villain, and trailers for the movie didn’t try to hide what this tablet, named Lilypad, was all about. In fact, seemingly altering the Toy Story timeline to jump several years ahead (despite Bonnie seeming just a few years older), Toy Story 5 drew audiences into a modern-day issue: Kids’ obsession with technology. Lilypad, as can be expected, was a major threat to the toys, as everything that her bright screen and internet access had to offer was stealing Bonnie’s time and attention, leaving her toys behind.

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The real-life connection certainly made Lilypad a compelling villain in concept, but concepts and executions are two very different things. In fact, in light of all the Toy Story villains that have been introduced over the franchise’s more than 30 years, Lilypad has some stiff competition. Here’s every major Toy Story movie villain ranked worst to best—with honorable mentions going to Al from Toy Story 2, who is really just a stressed out swindler, and Zurg, who can’t really be considered a villain after the reveal that he’s Buzz’s dad and has turned a new leaf.

Lilypad

As mentioned, Lilypad’s real world implications meant that she had several things going for her, even before Toy Story 5 hit theaters. For one, because technology and screen time have become such significant concerns for parents, this storyline was immediately going to have an impact—including on kids, who would quickly recognize what Lilypad was. The threat of technology was also new in the franchise, which was important after four previous movies and three decades. Yet, in the end, Lilypad wasn’t all that she could have been, and she is arguably the weakest of Toy Story’s main villains.

In part, the fact that Lilypad isn’t some franchise-defining villain is by design. Very similar to Anxiety in Inside Out 2, Lilypad isn’t actually evil or bad. Ultimately, it’s actually revealed that Lilypad just wants the best for Bonnie in the same way that the other toys do, and she even sacrifices herself at one point when she realizes that she’s hurting Bonnie. She therefore isn’t a conventional villain or really a true villain at all, and while that is a very sweet story arc and a good message for kids, it does mean she’s far from the best villain.

Gabby Gabby

Toy Story 4 has an interesting role in the larger Toy Story franchise, and it’s made many aspects of the movie, including its villain, a bit complicated. Although Toy Story 5 is smashing box office records, which means fans want to see more Toy Story movies, Toy Story 4 came as a surprise. The first three Toy Story movies felt like a complete, perfectly crafted trilogy, so when Toy Story 4 came along with a focus on a new kid, the introduction of Forky, and the revelation that Woody parted ways with Andy/Bonnie’s other toys, it received mixed reactions.

That ambivalence has seemingly affected the movie’s villain, Gabby Gabby, as well. The idea for Gabby Gabby is actually a good one. Essentially, she’s a creepy doll—a concept that has been working in horror movies for decades. But, while she is perfectly creepy, the truth is, she just doesn’t stand out as a villain. Unlike the franchise’s three best villains overall, Gabby Gabby is ultimately just fairly forgettable.

Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear

Unlike Toy Story 4, Toy Story 3 has a clear place in the larger franchise, and its story feels intentional at every point. That certainly includes the movie’s frankly chilling villain, Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, also called Lotso. Despite his name, which turns out to be very ironic, and the fact that the toys were already dealing with enough in light of Andy getting ready to go to college, Toy Story 3’s fuzzy, strawberry-scented villain proved to be truly menacing.

Lotso is effectively a mafia boss at Sunnyside Daycare, right down to having scare tactics and heinous punishments for what he perceives as other toys’ crimes or betrayals. The fact that he is fluffy and adorable actually only adds to how intimidating he is as a character, and the flip that happens when the truth about him is revealed is brilliant. More than that, though, Lotso has a backstory of abandonment that almost makes him understandable. He, like Jessie, had his own kid trauma, but he chose to turn that into cruelty.

Sid Phillips

Sid Phillips was Toy Story’s very first villain, and there’s no question that he is iconic. From the scenes in which he is interrogating Woody or strapping Buzz to a rocket to the lines about him (“He tortures toys! For fun!”), Sid is an excellent villain. Part of what makes him work so well is that he feels realistic—perhaps a little too realistic. Who didn’t know one kid in the neighborhood who liked to rip apart toys growing up?

The reason Sid isn’t the best villain over all is that, in the end, he really is just a kid. Yes, he does terrible things to toys, and he torments his younger sister in ways that make him seem like a jerk. However, his true villainy is limited by the fact that he does seem to be a kid with very little supervision; there are actually rampant fan theories that Sid’s father struggled with alcoholism, due to a scene that shows him asleep, surrounded by cans. While that’s unconfirmed, it does underscore why Sid is more complicated as a ‘villain.’

Stinky Pete

Finally, the single best villain in Toy Story is Toy Story 2’s Stinky Pete. Like many other villains in Toy Story, it’s not clear at first that Stinky Pete actually has ill intentions. Initially, he seems like a potential new friend for Woody, the same as Jessie and Bullseye. However, similar to Lotso, Stinky Pete’s true evil nature is ultimately revealed, and he even goes as far as cutting Woody’s arm, making him among the scariest Toy Story villains overall.

In addition to Stinky Pete being a great villain because of how brutal he is compared to the others, though, Stinky Pete has the perfect conclusion to his story, in which he is sent home with Amy, “an artist,” who is clearly going to treat him like a doll to decorate. In the end, Stinky Pete wins this competition of Toy Story villains not only because of his character traits but also because his story arc is just so satisfying.

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