Alien & Predator Crossover Addressed by Creator of New 91% RT TV Show

Two major sci-fi franchises are in the middle of a massive resurgence, and there’s a chance they could once again crossover. As FX’s Alien: Earth approaches its August 12th release date with an impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, one of the franchise’s highest since 1986’s Aliens and 1979’s Alien, creator and showrunner Noah Hawley teased the possibility of an Alien vs. Predator crossover. The two franchises, which respectively launched in 1979 and 1987, previously came together on screen in Alien vs. Predator (2004) and again in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007), with fans long-hoping that the two worlds could once again clash.

“Yeah, I mean I think you’re projecting a kind of a master plan because of what Marvel has done and the reality that there is one person, Kevin Feige, who’s overseeing that entire story as one big story,” Hawley told ScreenRant when asked about the chances of a crossover. “Dan Trachtenberg, he’s on his own mission, and there’s a bit of a firewall between the feature side and the TV side,” he added, referring to the director’s two current Predator projects, Hulu’s animated Predator: Killer of Killers film that premiered in June and the Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi-starring movie Predator: Badlands, which is set to release in theaters in November 7, 2025.

Hawley isn’t ready to commit to a new Alien vs. Predator mashup just yet, and any potential crossover will ultimately boil down to the three projects’ success. Hawley said they “have to prove ourselves on television” and then “maybe a larger conversation will start mostly not to coordinate, but probably to make sure we don’t duplicate because that begins to steal some of the energy from the franchise. But I’m excited to see that film.”

Set to debut on FX later this month, Alien: Earth marks the first TV series in the Alien franchise, which includes a total of nine movies, the most recent being 2024’s Alien: Romulus. The series serves as a prequel set two years before the events of the classic 1979 sci-fi horror movie Alien during a time when Earth is governed by five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold – and cyborgs, synthetics, and humans co-exist. When a mysterious spaceship crash-lands on Earth and unleashes dangerous alien lifeforms, a group of tactical soldiers must fight for survival.

The series already stands to become one of the best entries into the Alien franchise and currently holds the franchise’s third-highest Rotten Tomatoes critics score at 91% based on 44 reviews. Critics have praised the series as being “bold and scary,” and say the show also manages to keep the franchise’s “cinematic grandeur intact while staking out a unique identity of its own.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav. The series is scheduled to premiere with its first two episodes on FX and FX on Hulu on Tuesday, August 12th.