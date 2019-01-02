All Four ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies Now Streaming on Netflix

A lot of movies, television shows, and other content arrived on Netflix with the new year and that includes all four Indiana Jones movies.

To commemorate this exciting event, the official NX Twitter account — the Netflix account devoted to “everything super, sci-fi, the fantastic, and beyond” posted what some might consider to be the hottest of hot takes regarding the iconic, Harrison Ford-starring franchise. Check it out below.

Start the year off right: by admitting that the fourth Indiana Jones movie actually kind of rules. All four Indiana Jones films are now streaming on @netflix. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 1, 2019

Netflix might find more than a few people who disagree with that statement. While Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a box office success when it was released back in 2008 and received generally positive critical reviews as well, audiences weren’t exactly sold on the sequel to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade which had been released 19 years prior. Some of the largest complaints were the heavy use of CGI, awkward storyline, and clunky dialogue.

However, despite the criticisms of Crystal Skull, fans are still interested in the franchise and a fifth Indiana Jones film is in the works. Not much is known about the project beyond Ford’s involvement and Steven Spielberg returning to the director’s chair. We do know that Jonathan Kasdan was hired on to write a new script for the film, replacing writer David Koepp. Kasdan was the co-writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story and is the son of Lawrence Kasdan, the man who wrote Raiders of the Lost Ark. The fifth film, which was supposed to begin production in April 2019 in the United Kingdom on track for a July 2020 release date, has since been pushed back to July 2021.

With a considerable wait remaining before we get a new Indiana Jones film, at least having the first four available on Netflix should keep fans occupied.

