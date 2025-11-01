Almost 20 Years On, A Tense Mystery Film Critics Hated Is Finally A Success On Streaming

People enjoying “bad” movies enough to revive them isn’t a phenomenon that’s all that new. It happens every so often; a forgotten movie rises up to achieve cult classic status, or it hits a random bout of internet fame and becomes a meme (Jeremiah Johnson, anyone?). But we definitely didn’t see either of those things coming for this 2007 thriller that sits at a whopping 8% on Rotten Tomatoes—and is somehow now at the 8th spot on the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming list.

Premonition, starring Sandra Bullock and Julian McMahon, is objectively not a great movie. It tries to twist together elements of The Sixth Sense with Groundhog Day, sprinkling in a bit of Memento for spice. The movie’s plot centers around a woman named Linda (Bullock) who begins to experience the death of her husband, Jim (McMahon), and the days surrounding it out of order. Knowing that she’s seeing it before it happens, Linda then attempts to save Jim from his fate while learning about the double life that he’s been leading. Tim Bragen, of Antagony and Ecstasy, summed it up pretty well: “The film doesn’t have any meaning. Not just because it’s bad. Because at the very end, it’s very obvious that there wasn’t any point to anything.”

So, How Has Premonition Made It Onto A Top 10 List?

Your guess is as good as ours. Most reviews, from critics and audience members alike are just plain negative. One viewer says, “This film wants to be a twisty thriller but ends up something of a misogynistic mess which leaves its leading lady stranded,” while another states, “Could have been a darn snappy thriller, but the listless relationship at the story’s core, plus ham-handed handling of the essential flashback/ flash forward scenes doom it.”

However, Premonition does seem to come with a fanbase baked in, with people absolutely willing to defend it. “The movie actually makes you think instead of being super polished and predictable like most new movies but it is uncomfortable to watch, obviously and confusing….on purpose. Well acted by Bullock. It’s just….up is down, left is right, blue is green type stuff. Lol! And yeah they don’t give you the ending you want but I found that somewhat refreshing because it’s boring being able to guess what is going to happen,” said one viewer.

All in all, the plot has promise, but we’re not sure that it came close to being pulled off to its full potential. Full of wild twists and turns, Premonition could definitely have been a fan-favorite thriller, but it does seem to get lost along the way.

What are your thoughts? Does Premonition deserve the massive influx of streams it’s been getting? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other movie fans are saying.