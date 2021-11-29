Amazon Cyber Monday Blu-ray Collections Sale: LOTR, Indiana Jones, Spider-Man and More

Cyber Monday 2021 is upon us, and Amazon has rolled out a huge sale on movie collections in 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The lineup includes The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Back to the Future, How to Train Your Dragon, Godzilla and more.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday movie sale features all-time low prices on many of these sets, so snatch them up while you can. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out some highlights below.

There are many additional Blu-ray deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, so make sure to check out the entire collection. While you’re at it, you might want to take a look at the big Blu-ray sales that Best Buy and Walmart are running for Cyber Monday. They include hundreds of standalone Blu-rays and collections priced as low as $5.