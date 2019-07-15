Movies

Transformers Fans Remind People of the True Meaning of Prime Day

Millions of shoppers are eagerly coming through Amazon looking for Prime Day deals – but it bears remembering that, in the geek world, the word “Prime” has other significance. Long before Amazon made shopping an exercise for your thumbs on phone screens, the world “Prime” was most famously associated with the greatest leader in history: Transformers‘ Optimus Prime!

In honor of “Prime Day” Transformers fans have taken to social media in attempt to create their own trending topic – one that leans a bit closer to the Robots in Disguise. Check out the posts honoring Optimus Prime that are currently popping up on Twitter alongside the best Prime Day deals:

Never Forget

Never forget the great leader who died to make “Prime Day” an honorary event. In shopping. 

His Holiness

Blessed is he, the greatest Prime of them all. 

The Prime Prototype

One great leader lit the All-Spark, so that we could all enjoy the fire sale that is Prime Day. 

Join ‘Em

A lot of people realize that they’re not making the most original joke about Prime Day, but that’s not stopping them from joining in, anyway. 

Security Bots

It’s because of Optimus Prime that so many of us can even walk through life with bravery. 

Right Attitude, Wrong Party

This Transformers super fan clearly showed up to Prime Day ready to party – only it was the wrong party. 

’80s Babies … ROLL OUT!

For kids growing up in the ’80s (like myself), there will only ever be one true “Prime Day” worth celebrating. 

The Sick Irony

The sick irony in all this, is that of all the many fine deals that Amazon is offering on Prime Day, not one applies to Transformers merchandise! That needs to be corrected by next year!

