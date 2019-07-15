Transformers Fans Remind People of the True Meaning of Prime Day

Millions of shoppers are eagerly coming through Amazon looking for Prime Day deals – but it bears remembering that, in the geek world, the word “Prime” has other significance. Long before Amazon made shopping an exercise for your thumbs on phone screens, the world “Prime” was most famously associated with the greatest leader in history: Transformers‘ Optimus Prime!
In honor of “Prime Day” Transformers fans have taken to social media in attempt to create their own trending topic – one that leans a bit closer to the Robots in Disguise. Check out the posts honoring Optimus Prime that are currently popping up on Twitter alongside the best Prime Day deals:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Never Forget
Never forget why we celebrate Prime Day #PrimeDayAmazon #Transformers #OptimusPrime pic.twitter.com/PdMZWRigxg— Jesus Acevedo (@CVSoccerReferee) July 15, 2019
Never forget the great leader who died to make “Prime Day” an honorary event. In shopping.
His Holiness
Never forget the true meaning of Amazon Prime Day and the transformer that died for all our sins. pic.twitter.com/EK87aL60xa— James King (@JamesGreeneKing) July 12, 2019
Blessed is he, the greatest Prime of them all.
The Prime Prototype
Let’s not forget that Optimus walked so that #PrimeDay could run.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 15, 2019
One great leader lit the All-Spark, so that we could all enjoy the fire sale that is Prime Day.
Join ‘Em
The only prime you should care about on #PrimeDay— Danny Dawber #MCMComicConManchester in 12 Days (@Danny_Dawber) July 15, 2019
Yes, I am a transformers Fan, Yes I am a fan of the Optimus Prime Character & if know why then you’re awesome.
I know there so many people that’s done the joke already but you can’t beat them, join them 😂 pic.twitter.com/BW24vtVvaH
A lot of people realize that they’re not making the most original joke about Prime Day, but that’s not stopping them from joining in, anyway.
Security Bots
No Monday dread, whatsoever. Not while the Autobots are still around. #Transformers #SundayThoughts #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/vvXcaCxxWS— Brandon B. 黒い竜 🐉 (@BlkDrgn88) July 15, 2019
It’s because of Optimus Prime that so many of us can even walk through life with bravery.
Right Attitude, Wrong Party
Happy #primeday everyone! Wait…is that not what this is? #Transformers #optimusprime #transformerscollection pic.twitter.com/TDG9T55sye— Dr. Pants (@DrPants1412) July 15, 2019
This Transformers super fan clearly showed up to Prime Day ready to party – only it was the wrong party.
’80s Babies … ROLL OUT!
#PrimeDay #Memes #Transformers pic.twitter.com/APxU7Np1oF— eddiethatvoguy (@eddiethatvoguy) July 15, 2019
For kids growing up in the ’80s (like myself), there will only ever be one true “Prime Day” worth celebrating.
The Sick Irony
Ironically there are no Transformers on sale in Amazon Prime Day pic.twitter.com/ph1dpy49Pw— Simon Cowley (@smcowley) July 15, 2019
The sick irony in all this, is that of all the many fine deals that Amazon is offering on Prime Day, not one applies to Transformers merchandise! That needs to be corrected by next year!