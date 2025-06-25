AMC Finally Adds Feature That Moviegoers Have Been Demanding for Years

AMC has finally added a new feature to its website that fans have been demanding to see for years. Going to the movie theater can be awesome, but it doesn’t always meet the expectation. A lot of it is pure luck of the draw based on the specific theater, the kind of audience you’re with, and more. It’s expensive, people are obnoxious, and a lot of movies are put on streaming very quickly these days. However, audiences have shown they love the big screen when the experience is good and the movies are solid, but there is one complaint that fans have had for decades: the trailers/previews are way too long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, it was reported that Connecticut lawmaker Martin Looney was pushing to force theaters to display how long the trailers run for before a movie starts so people don’t have their time wasted. It varies from theater to theater, but trailers can last anywhere from 15 – 30 minutes after the stated start time for a film, which can be a gargantuan waste of time for those who frequently go to the movies and see repeat trailers or people who just don’t care. After all, they are all typically online to watch anyways.

AMC Theatres Now Tells You When a Movie Actually Starts

AMC Theatres

With that said, it seems like AMC Theaters has heard the feedback from audiences (and Martin Looney) and implemented a new feature on its website that tells you how long you can expect to watch trailers before a movie start. Whenever you go to AMC’s website to buy a ticket for a movie, there is a bar across the screen that tells you that the movie will start 25 – 30 minutes after the start time. It seems like this is the standard runtime for previews ahead of a movie, as this note didn’t change whatsoever even after looking at different theaters in different states and cities.

AMC website now prominently displays a reminder that all showtimes come with 25-30 minutes of previews pic.twitter.com/7Q3qGq8wgc — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 25, 2025

Of course, runtime can vary based on the lengths of trailers, but it’s great to see such transparency with this note. It would be better if trailer times got shorter, but at least fans can better estimate when to show up when buying tickets to a movie now. Theaters are making a lot of effort to keep people interested in going to the theater by offering limited edition popcorn buckets for various movies, so it’s a step in the right direction. Whether or not theaters will begin to budge on shorter previews remains to be seen, but at least it shows that these companies like AMC are listening to fans.

This comes amidst a pretty massive summer for movies with new blockbuster releases like 28 Years Later, F1, Superman, The Fantastic Four, and much, much more. Ideally all of these movies will perform and keep theaters alive and well, showing demand for the theatrical experience.