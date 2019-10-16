AMC Theatres Now Has Its Own Streaming Service

Streaming video is all the rage with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and soon Disney+ dominating the market. OTT offerings have become a major focal point for most entertainment companies and now, you can add AMC Theatres to the list of companies that have its own streaming platform. Announced Tuesday morning, AMC is rolling on AMC Theatres on Demand, a digital marketplace where users will be able to purchase and rent movies.

It should be noted AMC Theaters On Demand won’t immediately be a subscription-based service like Netflix or Hulu. Rather, it will resemble the likes of Vudu or FandangoNOW. According to a press release distributed by the theatre chain, the platform will have 2,000 films available upon launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The addition of AMC Theatres On Demand, which extends our movie offerings for AMC Stubs members into their homes, makes perfect sense for AMC Theatres, for our studio partners and for our millions of movie-loving guests,” said AMC chief exec Adam Aron in the statement. “With more than 20 million AMC Stubs households, and with our web site and smartphone apps already being visited hundreds of millions of times annually by movie fans, AMC Theatres is in a unique position to promote specific movies with greater personalization than has ever been possible before. Through the launch of AMC Theatres On Demand, we can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally.”

Better yet, AMC is having quite the deal to celebrate the launch of the new project. AMC Stubs members that use their first transaction to purchase or rent a movie from either Lionsgate or Paramount will get an additional three films from the offerings from those two studios. AMC Stubs members will be able to accumulate points from both rentals and purchases on AMC Theaters On Demand to redeem for in-theatre rewards.

The on-demand service will also mark the first collaboration between AMC Theatres and AMC Networks. The latter’s films through IFC and RLJE will be available on the service later this year.

“This is a great opportunity for us to both make our film titles available to movie customers and also increase awareness of our growing streaming services, which are all focused on specific genres and content categories fans are passionate about,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks. “If you are a fan of horror, or British drama, that interest translates to the television screen, the movie theatre, the phone or anywhere anyone can consume content today. We look forward to working with AMC Theatres to make their new in-home movie service even more appealing to fans through access to our film libraries and also raise awareness of our hyper-focused streaming services among their millions of customers.”

For more information or to view the selection of content, visit AMCTheatres.com/ondemand.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images