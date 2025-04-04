CB Panel: What Was Your Favorite CinemaCon Reveal?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about CinemaCon down below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, major film studios came together under the neon lights of Las Vegas to participate in CinemaCon, an expo all about movies for investors and media. Despite much of the content shown at the events not being released to the public, we did get a lot of information for tons of upcoming and previously unannounced releases. Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, and Lionsgate all had big announcements that fans went crazy over, whether it was fan theories proven true or unexpected returns.

Starting it off, Sony showed off its upcoming slate, but the most notable revolved around one character: Spider-Man. We got an official release date for Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will come out June 17, 2027, a ways away. However, we finally got confirmation for Spider-Man 4‘s new title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, referencing a popular storyline from the comics. The panel ended with the unveiling of The Beatles biopics, all directed by Skyfall‘s Sam Mendes and releasing at the same time in 2028. The films are confirmed to star Gladiator 2‘s Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Saltburn‘s Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and The King’s Man‘s Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

Play video

Day two brought Lionsgate and Warner Bros., who both brought some great news for their iconic franchises. In Lionsgate’s case, John Wick 5 is bringing back Keanu Reeves, who was thought to be done with the role, as well as having an animated prequel and a Donnie Yen-focused film. For Warner Bros., Superman got a sneak peak, which was released yesterday, that shows off Superman and the Fortress of Solitude in detail.

Days three and four ended things off in style with Universal and Disney. We saw the somewhat anticipated but unexpected reveal of a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon 2, months before the first is supposed to come out. In addition, horror fans got to see some of their lineup for the year, including the insane M3GAN 2.0 and video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. On Disney’s side, first looks of Tron: Ares, Avatar: Fire and Water, Zootopia 2, and Fantastic Four: First Steps were shown, with Fantastic Four debuting Silver Surfer and Sue Storm’s pregnancy.

What reveal was your favorite? Are you looking forward to seeing any of the movies talked about? Any trailers you can’t wait to see? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out some of our content on CinemaCon and all the announcements there below!