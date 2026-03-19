An Underrated Horror-Comedy That Tried To Be the Next Zombieland Is Streaming Completely Free

Few movies have been able to replicate the horror-comedy charm of Zombieland. The witty rules and post-apocalyptic chaos of Ruben Fleischer’s iconic and star-studded 2009 movie made it an instant cult classic that still holds up today. Six years after Zombieland revolutionized the zombie genre and became a cult classic, another movie tried to fill its absence, and it’s now streaming completely free.

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Tubi subscribers can now stream Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse after the 2015 zombie comedy film joined the free streaming platform on March 1st. Designed as a raunchy, high-energy teen horror-comedy aimed at capturing the fun, action-packed vibe of Zombieland, the movie follows three teenage scouts who use their survival skills to fight off a sudden zombie outbreak and save their town on the night of their final campout. Rather than the mainstream success of Zombieland, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse was a critical and commercial failure, grossing just a fraction of its budget and earning rotten scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie, directed by Christopher Landon and starring Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, Joey Morgan, Sarah Dumont, and David Koechner, has since risen as a niche cult favorite.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse Wanted To Be the Next Zombieland

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There’s no denying that Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse was a Zombieland wannabe. Along with other films like Warm Bodies, the movie attempted to capitalize on Zombieland’s success with a blend of apocalyptic stakes with humor, pop-culture references, and an unconventional survivor group. The movie shares similar zom-com DNA, including creative, high-energy zombie dispatching and a balance between comedy and horror. Although the film failed to achieve the same critical acclaim and isn’t as good as Zombieland, it’s a slept-on alternative that gives similar films a run for their money.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse’s 44% critic score and 50% audience rating shouldn’t deter you from watching it. While the movie is far from a masterpiece, it’s a fun, low-stakes movie with plenty of B-movie charm. The movie never takes itself too seriously and thrives by embracing a schlocky, B-movie style that prioritizes crude laughs and over-the-top gore as the scouts use their survival skills to create improvised weapons to take on the undead. The zombie splatter fest is balanced by the surprisingly tenderhearted coming-of-age story of the three leads, who share great chemistry, and the movie culminates in a great third act that doesn’t leave viewers disappointed.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi’s horror catalog offers plenty of great free streaming options, and it got a little bigger this March. On March 1st, the free streamer added other titles like The Amityville Horror (2005), Jennifer’s Body, Men, and The Monster Squad, as well as several titles in the Anaconda and Resident Evil franchises.

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