Andrew Garfield’s Divisive 2025 Thriller Gets a Streaming Release Date (After It Went Overlooked in Theaters)

One of the best actors around has a brand new movie out, and it might contain one of the strongest casts he’s ever been a part of. Andrew Garfield, whom many know from The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man, has spent years establishing himself as among the best performers of his generation. Following his Peter Parker return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and his viral meme-generating A24 film with Florence Pugh, Garfield’s latest project pairs him up with another generational talent: Julia Roberts. After a brief run in theaters earlier in the fall, that movie is now set for a streaming debut in just a few days.

After the Hunt, from Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, opened in theaters on October 10th and received surprisingly mixed reviews. After earning just $9 million at the box office — despite the immense talent in front of and behind the camera — After the Hunt is set to make its streaming premiere this Friday on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios announced that After the Hunt would hit streaming on November 20th, little more than a month after its theatrical bow. Given the mixed reaction and the lackluster performance on the big screen, it isn’t too surprising that Amazon is quickly moving forward with the streaming window. The last time a new Julia Roberts movie landed on a streaming service it became one of the biggest films in the history of Netflix (Leave the World Behind).

If you’re not familiar, After the Hunt is a drama/thriller about abuse allegations and cover ups, set in the world of academia. Roberts and Garfield lead the ensemble that also includes Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloe Sevigny. Guadagnino directed the film with a script from Nora Garrett.

The film chronicles a Yale professor, Alma (Roberts), who is caught in the middle of a sexual abuse scandal when her PhD candidate student (Edebiri) comes to her with allegations against her colleague, best friend, and former lover (Garfield). With everyone hiding secrets from their past, and no way to fully know the truth of the situation, the lives of everyone involved start to spiral.

After the Hunt received mixed reviews from critics ahead of its debut, currently holding just a 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting, though, that films tackling these types of subjects are often divisive, and a Rotten Tomatoes score is certainly not the best barometer for determining whether or not you’ll enjoy it. With a cast this great, and a proven filmmaker like Guadagnino behind it, After the Hunt is certainly worth giving a shot when it lands on Prime Video this weekend.