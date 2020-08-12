Netflix's Animal Crackers Director Already Has a Sequel Written

✖

Animal Crackers made quite a splash on Netflix following its debut last month, becoming a mainstay on the rotating Top 10 list as soon as it was released. Director Scott Christian Sava's animated film had a long, difficult road to release, having been bough by multiple distributors that went bankrupt before it could be release. Years after its initial production, Netflix finally brought Animal Crackers to audiences and it seems to be a solid success. Fortunately for all of those movie fans that enjoyed Animal Crackers, Sava already has a completed script for a sequel.

There hasn't been an official order for a follow-up movie just yet, but Sava is ready to move forward with another installment, should the opportunity arise. ComicBook.com spoke with the writer/director about the success of Animal Crackers, and he offered a bit of insight into what could potentially come next.

"I know Animal Crackers is one of 15 books I've written, I've got scripts ready," Sava told us. "I've got even animated shorts ready. I've even got Sequel for Animal Crackers, ready to go. I'm prepared. I keep looking at my phone going, 'Is it working? Is there something wrong?'"

Despite having plenty of work simply waiting for the green light, Sava's phone has been unusually quiet.

"The crazy thing is, you know, it took us six years of production to get here. And the film is at the top of the charts it's doing really well," the filmmaker explained. "And all my family and friends are calling me saying, 'Did you hear from Netflix yet?' I haven't heard anything. I don't know if it's a hit. The craziest thing is, I want another crack at this. I really loved making the movie and all the hardships that you went through, I wanna do it again. From everything I've learned, I want to apply what I've learned to it, but Hollywood is a fickle place.

"And it's funny because I keep feeling like the bar keeps moving. You know, when I first got my money for the film, everybody is like, 'You raised money for film? Now, other investors are gonna believe in you and they're gonna give you money.' It didn't happen. 'Well, wait until you wait until you announced your cast.' Then nothing happened. 'Well, wait till you finish the film.' And then nothing happened. 'We'll wait till the film comes out and then have it. We'll wait till it rises in the track.' And it feels like the bar keeps moving. But, and I don't know if it's because I live in Franklin, Tennessee. I don't know if it's because we did it ourselves and we don't have an agent. I honestly don't know. I'm not upset about it. It's just, I wish I could answer the question with, 'Yeah, I'm doing this and I've got this.' I'm just watching the stats and I'm going onto YouTube and Twitter and Facebook, and I'm responding to everybody I can. And I'm just trying to enjoy the moment that people are watching something I made and it's making people smile. I think that's all I could have asked for at this point."

You can watch the full interview with Scott Christian Sava in the video above.

